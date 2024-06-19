Fiorentina talks for Retegui as Belotti keeps Como waiting

Fiorentina are in talks with Genoa for Italy striker Mateo Retegui, while Andrea Belotti reportedly keeps Roma and Como waiting.

Belotti spent the last six months of the season on loan with the Viola, helping them to reach the Europa Conference League Final, which was lost in extra time to Olympiacos.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Roma have agreed a €5m sale for Belotti to newly-promoted club Como, but the striker is keeping them waiting before accepting the move.

He is not convinced and would prefer to extend his stay with Fiorentina instead.

However, that does not seem to be on the cards, as the Viola have already moved on to their next target in attack.

Fiorentina seek Retegui, not Belotti

That is Retegui, the Argentine-born Italy international, and Calciomercato.it notes they would be prepared to pay a maximum of €25m.

Genoa are asking for closer to €30m for the former Boca Juniors hitman, who scored nine goals with three assists in all competition this season.

He was purchased only a year ago for €14.5m plus bonuses and with a 20 per cent cut of his future sell-on fee going to Boca Juniors and Tigre.