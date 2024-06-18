Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat could yet stay at Man Utd

There is still a possibility of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat leaving the Serie A side to join Manchester United permanently after the end of his loan stint.

Amrabat wasn’t quite a regular at United in the 2023/24 campaign and it was widely suggested that his loan move wouldn’t be made permanent this summer. But it seems as if the possibility can’t be ruled out yet.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that United could yet sign Amrabat permanently and it is a situation that is progress and there could be more developments at some point soon. While United could still become the Morocco international’s permanent destination, Galatasaray are also interested in the midfielder.

The Turkish giants could soon make an offer for the midfielder and sign him. The likes of Milan and Juventus have also been linked with the player in recent months, with his current deal at Fiorentina set to run out in the summer of 2025.

