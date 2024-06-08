Fiorentina prepare offer for Genoa and Italy striker Retegui – report

Il Corriere dello Sport reports Fiorentina are preparing a €20m offer to sign Italy international Mateo Retegui from Genoa.

Fiorentina are looking for a new striker in the January transfer window and have identified Mateo Retegui as an ideal reinforcement, reports Il Corriere dello Sport.

The Tuscans have recently appointed Raffaele Palladino as their new head coach but remain in the hunt for a consistent goal scorer as both N’Bala Nzola and Andrea Belotti failed to impress at the Stadio Franchi in 2023-24.

The Italian striker will also return to Roma after a six-month loan, so a new centre-forward is an absolute priority for Fiorentina.

Retegui is part of the Azzurri squad for Euro 2024, so Genoa may wait for the end of the competition before listening to offers for the Argentina-born forward.

Retegui joined Genoa from Tigre in a €14.5m deal last summer and scored seven goals in 29 appearances in his debut Serie A season.

Other strikers linked with a move to Fiorentina are ‘the dream’ – as Corriere dello Sport call him – Mauro Icardi, plus Marko Arnautovic, Andrea Pinamonti and Nikola Krstović.