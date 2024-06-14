Fiorentina lodge Pobega enquiry with Milan – report

Fiorentina have reportedly been in contact with Milan to enquire about the availability of midfielder Tommaso Pobega during the summer transfer window, according to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio on Friday.

Pobega of interest to Fiorentina

Having recently confirmed the appointment of former Monza boss Raffaele Palladino as new Viola head coach, Fiorentina are now beginning to put plans together for the summer window, and have reportedly identified the midfield as an area of priority.

The club are still waiting to hear back from 34-year-old Giacomo Bonaventura on his future plans. He has a contract until June 30, but will technically become a free agent from July 1 unless he pens an extension with Fiorentina.

In the meantime, Milan have begun discussions with Milan for Pobega, who struggled to get into the Rossoneri midfield under Stefano Pioli last campaign.

The 24-year-old featured on just 15 occasions in 2023-24, including both Serie A and the Champions League. He had turned out 28 times with a tally of three goals the season prior.