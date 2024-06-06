Fiorentina Keen To Sign Teenage Starlet & Ex West Ham United Veteran From Inter Milan

Fiorentina Keen To Sign Teenage Starlet & Ex West Ham United Veteran From Inter Milan

Fiorentina are targeting Inter Milan attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni and striker Marko Arnautovic as attacking reinforcements.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Fiorentina are getting ready for life under a new coach in the form of Raffaele Palladino.

The 40-year-old has taken over at the Stadio Artemio Franchi from Monza. And he wants the club to start revamping the squad.

A key area that Palladino wants reinforcements in is attack, reports the Gazzetta.

And in that respect, two of La Viola’s targets could come from Inter.

Fiorentina Targeting Inter Duo Valentin Carboni & Marko Arnautovic

One player on Fiorentina’s radar is 19-year-old attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni.

The Argentine spent the season just gone on loan at Monza. There, he worked with Palladino.

And having turned Carboni into a regular starter for the Brianzoli in the teenager’s first season in senior football, Palladino wants to also bring him to Fiorentina for this season.

Inter would consider offers of €30 million to sell the 19-year-old.

Fiorentina had already made an offer for Carboni during the January transfer window. This was reportedly worth around €20 million.

Inter rejected that offer at the time.

However, the Nerazzurri are ready to cash in on Carboni at this stage, in order to fund other signings during the transfer window.

That, along with Palladino’s arrival as coach, has caused Fiorentina to reignite their pursuit of the teenager.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta report, Inter striker Arnautovic is also very much on Fiorentina’s radar.

La Viola want to sign a tall, physical centre-forward. And Arnautovic is a player who certainly fits the profile that they are after.

Inter would be willing to sell the Austrian for a decent offer, as they aim to increase their budget for signings and make room in attack.

Therefore, Fiorentina could be looking to sign a couple attackers from Inter this summer.