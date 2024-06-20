Fiorentina interested in Memphis Depay

Serie A side Fiorentina want to make an offer to Memphis Depay, according to La Gazzetta. The Dutch forward is leaving Atletico Madrid on a free transfer and the Viola are looking for a quality center forward.

Depay, who is currently representing his country at EURO2024, would be a bargain buy considering he has no transfer fee and he would bring quality and international experience to Florence too. His salary is no small fee however and negotiations would not be simple.

It has been made clear though, that he will not be renewing with the Madrid club and his agents are currently negotiating with a club in Italy. Fiorentina continue to monitor other targets meanwhile, including the likes of Mateo Retegui of Genoa and the Italian national team but they may not come across difficulties in agreeing a deal for the Dutchman and his demands could be well within their reach, considering that he is a free agent right now.

Joseph O’Sullivan | GIFN