Fiorentina, Inter Milan & Lazio Tracking Boca Juniors Defender

Fiorentina, Inter Milan, and Lazio are all tracking Boca Juniors defender Nicolas Valentini with a view to a possible summer move.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

23-year-old defender Valentini is currently under contract with Argentina giants Boca until the end of December of this year.

However, Valentini has no intention of signing an extension to his deal.

Therefore, this summer represents the last opportunity for Boca to sell Valentini. Should they not cash in this summer, then he could leave on a free transfer during the January transfer window.

And according to the Corriere, the interest is coming in from Serie A.

The Rome-based newspaper reports that Fiorentina’s interest in Valentini is growing.

The Tuscan club are aiming to make a defensive signing to bolster the options in the backline available to coach Raffaele Palladino, following the former Monza boss’s arrival to replace Vincenzo Italiano.

Not Just Fiorentina – Inter & Lazio Also Tracking Boca Juniors Defender Nicolas Valentini

But the Corriere report that Fiorentina are far from the only team eyeing up a move for Valentini.

Joining the Europa League finalists in the race for the Argentine’s signature are Inter.

The Nerazzurri have been tracking Valentini for a number of months now.

Whilst Valentini would not constitute a free transfer of the sort that Inter have made a habit of in recent years, he would certainly still be a bargain this summer.

Moreover, Inter are looking to add youth to their backline this summer.

There have been links to the likes of Real Betis defender Alex Perez and Sampdoria’s Giovanni Leoni to the Nerazzurri this summer – both teenagers.

Inter also brought in Germany Under-21 international Yann Bisseck last summer.

Meanwhile, Lazio are also looking to bring Valentini to Serie A, reports that Corriere.

The Biancocelesti are aiming to reinforce the defensive options for new coach Marco Baroni.