Fiorentina Feeling On Man Utd’s Sofyan Amrabat Plans Emerges

Fiorentina are yet to receive any calls from Manchester United suggesting that they would want to keep Sofyan Amrabat at the club and do not feel they will receive one.

Amrabat’s FA Cup final performance led to speculation that Manchester United could take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Red Devils have a €20m option in the loan deal they worked out with Fiorentina last summer.

Amrabat has not given up hope of staying at Old Trafford and he would prefer to remain in England going forward.

However, according to Italian outlet Firenzeviola.it, Manchester United have not contacted Fiorentina yet with regards to the Moroccan.

There is little indication to suggest that Manchester United are planning to hold on to the midfielder this summer.

Fiorentina also do not believe they are going to receive any calls from Manchester United with regards to a permanent deal for Amrabat.

The club are preparing for Amrabat’s return this summer and Galatasaray are already in talks to potentially sign him this summer.