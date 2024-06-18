Fiorentina should close 10m Vranckx agreement with Wolfsburg

Fiorentina are very close to bringing former Milan midfielder Aster Vranckx back to Serie A in a deal worth €10m including add-ons with Wolfsburg.

The 21-year-old made relatively little impact during his loan spell with the Rossoneri in the 2022-23 campaign, returning to base in Germany rather than activating the €12m option to buy.

His contract with Wolfsburg only runs to June 2025, so time is running out for them to make a sale and get a profit.

Vranckx set for Serie A return

According to Sky Sport Italia, Vranckx has already agreed personal terms with Fiorentina and given the all-clear for the move, so the clubs now need to work out a fee.

They are close here too, expected to shake hands for €7m plus bonuses to reach the €10m asking price.

He is currently in Germany with the Belgium squad to participate in EURO 2024.

Fiorentina are reshaping their squad with the arrival of new coach Raffaele Palladino, formerly of Monza, and Vranckx can play in a few different central midfield roles.