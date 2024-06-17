Fiorentina & Atalanta Rival Inter Milan To Sign USMNT Star

Fiorentina and Atalanta are ready to join Inter Milan in the race to sign Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann this summer.

This according to SportItalia transfer market expert Alfredo Pedulla, via FCInterNews,

22-year-old Venezia midfielder Tessmann has emerged as a major target for Inter.

The Nerazzurri have already been in negotiations with the newly-promoted club to sign the US international.

Reportedly, Inter’s plan is to sign Tessmann this summer, and then loan him back to Venezia.

Tessmann would hardly have a place in the Inter squad next season.

The Nerazzurri will go into next season with six senior midfielders, all potentially starting-quality.

There will be Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanogu, Piotr ZIelinski, Kristjan Asllani, and Davide Frattesi.

But then in twelve months’ time, Inter could consider whether to have Tessmann in their first team squad.

Fiorentina & Atalanta Rival Inter Milan To Sign Venezia & USMNT Midfielder Tanner Tessmann

Reportedly, Venezia want a fee of at least €7 million to sell Tessmann.

Inter have already made their interest clear.

And reportedly, a key aspect of the Nerazzurri’s strategy to sign the American could be to send a player in the other direction in order to lower the cash fee involved in the deal.

Venezia are keen on Inter keeper Filip Stankovic and attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio.

However, Inter are not the only club in Serie A who see Tessmann as a target, reports Pedulla.

The SportItalia transfer market expert anticipates that there are two teams who reached European finals last season who also want to sign the 22-year-old.

Firstly, Fiorentina are keen to make Tessmann a midfield reinforcement for new coach Raffaele Palladino.

Then, Pedulla reports, Atalanta are also keen on signing the US international.

Now, it remains to be seen which of the clubs targeting Tessmann makes the best offer for Venezia.