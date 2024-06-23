Fiorentina agree personal terms with Nicolo Zaniolo

Fiorentina have an agreement in place with Galatasaray’s Nicolo Zaniolo for a transfer this summer.

According to a report by Daniele Longo, Fiorentina have reached a verbal agreement with Nicolo Zaniolo’s entourage for a potential permanent transfer. The Liguria-born attacking midfielder is keen to return to playing in the Serie A after last featuring for Roma in 2022-23.

Atalanta were in pole to seal Zaniolo’s signature but the Viola progressed quickly and agreed on personal terms with him. La Dea proposed a transfer strategy of a loan with a right-to-buy option set at €20 million. It remains to be whether Fiorentina come up with a similar bid to Galatasaray.

The Florence-based club have scheduled a series of meetings this week with the player’s agent to evaluate and materialise the transfer ahead of the start of the new season.

Zaniolo was sent on loan to Aston Villa last season where he featured 26 times and scored two goals.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN