Fiona O’Keeffe breaks marathon records en route to Paris

(NEXSTAR) – Distance runner Fiona O’Keeffe wasted no time in breaking records while qualifying for this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Part of her training includes prioritizing mental fortitude. “The mental side is every bit as if not more important than the physical side,” O’Keeffe said.

Initially, Fiona ran shorter distances but an infection in her ankle caused her to sit out of track season last year. That caused her to shift focus to the Marathon distance.

When she ran a 2:22:10 in her debut in February 2024, O’Keeffe broke the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon record. That record time also broke 1984 Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit’s record as the youngest woman to win the Marathon Trials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.