Finn Schweizer earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame lacrosse standout Finn Schweizer earns this week’s top honor.

Schweizer is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Finn went off in a Section IV Class D Boys Lacrosse Semifinal loss to Chenango Valley last week. Schweizer scored seven goals and added two assists in the Crusaders’ final game of the season.

Finn is the final 18 Sports Athlete of The Week honoree of the school year. Thanks to all of our voters throughout the school sports calendar who voted on mytwintiers.com/sports brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

Stay with 18 Sports for more on our next big vote of the year with the annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards coming soon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.