Finn Russell's invention brought Lions to life - only for fate to deliver a cruel twist

Finn Russell, center, chips the ball ahead during the third rugby union test between South Africa's Springboks and the British and Irish Lions - AP

This was the tale of two reverse fly halves. Twelve years on from landing the decisive kick in the 2009 series, Morne Steyn reprised his role as the Lions slayer, kicking the match-winning, heart-breaking penalty in the 78th minute. To Steyn and the Springboks goes the glory.

However, this match was really moulded by the mad genius of Finn Russell, who replaced the injured Dan Biggar in the 11th minute. His introduction acted as a one-man antidote to a series governed by risk-averse, safety-first tactics. Suddenly, the Lions learnt to play and embrace previously untapped opportunity.

Had they been remotely clinical they should have won this game comfortably. Four times, they kicked penalties into the 22, but that only yielded one first-half try for Ken Owens. Those misses will haunt Warren Gatland and this squad for years to come.

Who knows what impact Russell could have had if he had been fit for the start of the series when he was struggling with an achilles injury. He showcased his full range of passing, pullbacks, switches and fizzing 20-metre passes in his own 22. It was the full Russell rollercoaster – his drop of a high ball at the end prove very costly – but he maintained control throughout. His kicking game from both tee and hand was immaculate.

Just his presence on the bench alone ahead of Owen Farrell seemed to go against all of Warren Gatland’s conservative instincts. The plan was always to give him the last quarter to turn the game, if needed. It certainly was not to let him loose for 69 minutes. There must have been more trepidation in the Lions coaching box than in a whole M Night Shyamalan film.

Within just a couple of minutes, Russell passed more times in a single phase of play than the three Biggar managed in the whole of the second Test. His first test of nerve came when the Lions won a scrum penalty, 30 metres out on a tricky angle. It was imminently missable, especially for a player fresh on whose last competitive rugby was a month ago against the Sharks. Russell, though, approached it like he was on the golf practice range, nonchalantly chipping it over. Pressure? What pressure.

It is with ball in hand, however, that Russell had his greatest impact. His introduction instantly transformed the complexion of the Lions attack. His sense of liberation proved contagious. Jack Conan and Alun Wyn Jones made successive offloads just outside their own 22. Russell then kicked flat to Josh Adams who cut inside. Another inside ball got Bundee Aki over the gainline.

Suddenly the Springboks blitz defence was being discombobulated. In the first ten minutes, they were knocking back the Lions carriers. Now, they had to check their line speed due to the unpredictability of Russell. In his desperation to shut down the danger man, Jasper Wiese, was pinged for a high tackle on Russell.

Of course the gambler rolled the dice, with Russell not just kicking the ball into the 22 but to within five metres of the line. That gave the Lions the perfect platform for Ken Owens to score the Lions’ second try in this Test series, again finished by a hooker at the back of a close-range maul. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it was the Lions’ tactical template and twice more they turned down kicks at goal and twice Russell put them into position.

British and Irish Lions' Finn Russell kicks a conversion during the third rugby union test between South Africa's - AP

However, crucial points were left on the pitch both occasions, first when Tom Curry was pinged at the maul and then when Eben Etzebeth stole the ball in front of Alun Wyn Jones. Liam Williams also failed to release Josh Adams on his outside when the Wales wing had a free run on the outside.

Clearly it was never going to be a smooth ride on the Russell rollercoaster and he was very lucky to escape a greater sanction than a penalty when he made contact with Cheslin Kolbe’s head with a swinging arm. Had Kolbe not already been on his knees then it would have been a question of which colour card. His escape was complete when Pollard’s penalty barely reached the posts.

Russell continued to live on the edge, throwing a fizzing pass to Aki well inside the 22. He did show that he has can play tactically, sending a booming kick down the middle with the Lions kick chase forcing Willie Le Roux to kick out well inside his own half. There followed a horror sequence of play where the Lions proceeded to not only lose all that territory but gift Cheslin Kolbe a try when four Lions tried to gather the same loose ball. But Russell drew the Lions level at 13-13 when the Springboks were ruled offside and he kicked the penalty from 45 metres.

Again Morne Steyn again kicked South Africa ahead, but when the Lions won a penalty in front of the posts Russell kicked to the corner. The maul did not make ground before it was brought down. Lesson learnt and with their next penalty Russell made it 16-16 with five tension filled minutes left to play.

It was so cruel that he dropped the high ball that gave the Springboks the possession they needed to force the penalty, allowing Steyn to administer the last rites once more.