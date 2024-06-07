Finn Russell: Secret trip to the Bahamas saved my season

Finn Russell has been intstumental in Bath's journey to Twickenham - Getty Images/David Rogers

Finn Russell has detailed how a secret trip to the Bahamas for intense treatment allowed him to return to help Bath into a Premiership final against Northampton Saints.

The 31-year-old fly-half was injured in a breakdown during his club’s loss to Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup on April 6, sustaining a ruptured adductor longus as well as a torn abductor muscle at the top of his left leg.

What was described as a “significant groin injury” in official communications prompted Bruce Craig, the Bath owner, to organise an emergency excursion. Out in the Caribbean, Russell used specialist equipment, endorsed by Craig, to complement platelet-rich plasma (PRP) blood-spinning techniques. Rory Murray, Bath’s head of medical is understood to have travelled out to manage the process.

“When I got injured Bruce wanted to take me out there,” he explained this week. “There is a machine that he uses, actually, for himself; a machine they use to heal. I had used it in France as well, so I was quite used to it.

“I think the club has ordered one now,” Russell added. “I don’t think you get them in the UK, I am not sure. You have a little patch on your back that is connected to the machine and there is a probe that they use on the injured area. I think the connection between the pad on your back heats the muscle on the inside.

“I don’t really understand it but you can use it for all different things, to get yourself ready for training or recovery after it. I am sure a bit of Deep Heat would have been fine, but it worked and I got back for Newcastle.”

Bath owner Bruce Craig organised Russell's treatment in the Bahamas - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

Two separate blocks of physiotherapy per day lasted an hour and a half each, with training on a pitch and in a gym. “It was pretty full-on,” Russell admitted. “More full-on that I thought it’d be. I think we spent half an hour on the beach.”

Russell had also damaged cartilage as he was cleared out by Christ Tshiunza while attempting to jackal over the ball.

“It was painful at the time, you feel it pop straight off and trying to walk off the pitch, you can’t really lift your legs,” he said. “Then after, having iced it for half an hour or 40 minutes, it eased off a little bit.

“Immediately after it is quite sore. I remember the physio saying: ‘Finn is [in] agony but he should be all right’. And I remember thinking: ‘there is no chance I am all right’.”

In the evenings and on a day off from treatment, Russell shared time with Craig. “Bruce goes out for dinner most nights so we had a few nice meals out,” he said. “Then on a day off we [went] out to a couple of different islands, where Bruce and I and a few of his mates had a boat.”

“One of his friends is a part owner of a boat and they were going to an island to do some business and we jumped on with them. It wasn’t that big, it was a speedboat, we had a speed boat to get to the island. They guys on it were saying it goes 70mph, which is quite fast. It was good fun, a long day.”

Any expense has been vindicated by Bath’s path to Twickenham. Following the defeat of Newcastle on Russell’s return, two more wins over Northampton and Sale Sharks, the latter in a full-blooded play-off, have presented a chance for a first domestic league title since 1996.

Although the injury still requires treatment “each day”, Russell believes the Bahamas, and a narrow focus on recovery, was helpful.

“With my daughter and stuff at home, when you are getting rehab here, you are not really focussing on that when you get home at night,” he said. “When I went over there it was so focussed on getting better. My partner wanted to come but it was strict business. Having that time away and a bit of heat for it as well was probably quite good.”

