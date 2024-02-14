Finley Bizjack explodes, but Butler basketball comes up short vs. No. 4 Marquette

INDIANAPOLIS -- With one win against Marquette already on its resume, Butler hosted the Golden Eagles with a chance to improve its chances at making the Big Dance.

No. 4 Marquette pulled away in the second half, before freshman Finley Bizjack brought Butler back in the game. Bizjack's strong finish was not enough, as Marquette pulled out a 78-72 win.

More: Augusto Cassia was on the court for one play. And he saved the day for Butler.

Bizjack led Buter with 19 points. Pierre Brooks added 15 points and six rebounds.

Here's three observations from Butler's loss to Marquette.

Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (13) shoots a three-pointer Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Finley Bizjack helps Dawgs keep it close

Butler needed a spark in the second half, and Bizjack provided it.

Bizjack scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half. He shot 3-for-7 from 3 and 6-for-8 from the free throw line. The freshman played with confidence, moving with purpose off screens and attacking the basket with determination. He scored 14 of Butler's 19 points during a 19-7 run, helping the Dawgs get within two points with 2:55 left in the game.

Bizjack came to Butler with the reputation as a scorer. Tuesday's game was the first time Butler ran its offense through the native Texan for extended periods of the game. Bizjack has never lacked confidence, and he's showing the ability to be a consistent double-digit scorer as his career progresses.

'When he's shooting, he'll talk to me.' Finley Bizjack, mom's bond grew through basketball.

Marquette makes Butler work on offense

This game had the feeling of an old-school Big East grudge match. Marquette plays a physical man-to-man defense, pushing Butler's offense outside of the paint. The tight D forced the Bulldogs to move the ball, going deep into offensive possessions to generate shots. Shots at the basket were hard earned, and the Bulldogs matched Marquette's physicality early.

Butler shot 40% from the field in the first half and 41.7% from 3. Ten of the Dawgs 12 first-half shots were assisted on. Jahmyl Telfort continues to be a solid facilitator, dishing out a team-high six assists.

Butler's percentages dropped in the second half, and Bizjack's offensive outburst was not enough to save the Dawgs. Marquette's defense on DJ Davis went a long way in sealing the victory. Davis entered the game with four straight 20-point games. Against Marquette, Davis scored just seven points on 2-for-8 shooting and 1-for-6 shooting from 3.

Golden Eagles force turnovers and dominate inside

Two key stats to any basketball game: points in the paint and turnovers. Marquette dominated Butler in both areas, allowing it to pull away in the second half.

The Golden Eagles had a 46-20 advantage on points in the paint. They turned 14 turnovers into 15 points off the miscues.

Oso Ighodaro (17 points) and Kam Jones (11 points) challenged Butler's interior defense, showing off high-level athleticism on drives to the basket. Tyler Kolek (27 points) used his shiftiness and savvy to finish in the paint as well.

No. 4 Marquette vs. Butler box score

MARQUETTE (19-5) -- Ighodaro 7-12 3-5 17, Joplin 3-9 0-0 6, K.Jones 4-8 1-2 11, Kolek 10-21 5-5 27, Mitchell 3-7 0-0 6, Ross 1-3 0-0 2, Gold 3-5 2-2 9, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Norman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 11-14 78.

BUTLER (16-9) -- Telfort 5-12 0-1 12, Thomas 3-6 5-6 11, Alexander 1-5 2-2 4, Davis 2-8 2-2 7, Brooks 6-11 0-0 15, Bizjack 5-10 6-8 19, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Screen 1-5 0-0 2, Cassia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 15-19 72.

Halftime—Marquette 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 5-12 (K.Jones 2-3, Kolek 2-4, Gold 1-2, Mitchell 0-1, Joplin 0-2), Butler 9-25 (Bizjack 3-7, Brooks 3-7, Telfort 2-3, Davis 1-6, Alexander 0-2). Rebounds_Marquette 34 (Ighodaro 10), Butler 35 (Thomas, Davis 7). Assists_Marquette 12 (Kolek 5), Butler 18 (Telfort 6). Total Fouls_Marquette 19, Butler 14.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 3 reasons Butler Bulldogs basketball lost to No. 4 Marquette