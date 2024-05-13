Finlayson makes Livingston switch

Linfield defender Daniel Finlayson has become Livingston's fifth pre-contract signing as the West Lothian club prepare for the Scottish Championship.

The 23-year-old came through for Rangers before a loan switch to St Mirren, which became permanent in 2021. He made three appearances for the Paisley outfit.

Finlayson - who joins Matthew Clarke in making the move from Linfield to Livingston for next term - has signed an initial one-year deal.

However, should David Martindale's side be promoted straight back to the top flight, the player's contract will automatically be extended for another year.