Finland fans threw their flags onto the field to shield Christian Eriksen after the Danish player suffered a scary collapse mid-match
Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed mid-game against Finland in their opening match of Euro 2020.
In a display of sportsmanship, Finnish fans threw their flags to shield Eriksen while he received medical attention.
Eriksen was taken to a hospital, where he was later reported to be stabilized and awake.
Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed in a terrifying scene just before halftime of Denmark's opening match of Euro 2020 against Finland on Saturday.
Players on the field called for medical attention immediately, and Eriksen's teammates quickly formed a human wall around him in order to give him privacy.
In a display of sportsmanship, Finland fans - who were seated closer to the spot where Eriksen collapsed than Danish supporters were - offered their flags to shield the opposing player and block him from view.
When Eriksen was carted off the field, a Finland flag accompanied him.
After the match was suspended, fans remained in the stadium chanting Eriksen's name. Finland supporters would cheer "Christian!" and be met by the Danes responding "Eriksen!"
The Danish FA said after Eriksen left the field that he was "awake" and receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. After players on both teams were assured of Eriksen's stable status, the match resumed at 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.
