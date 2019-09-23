Finland and Everton goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela says government support helped women's team gain equal pay deal

Tinja-Riikka Korpela confirmed that negotiations became easier due to government support - REX

Finland's women's football team became the latest national squad to strike an equal pay deal thanks to a government intervention, according to their captain and Everton's goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Earlier this month Finland's FA confirmed that the women's squad would be paid equally to their male counterparts, in a social media announcement captioned, "same dreams, same goals, same game, same contract". The four-year contract stipulates that the women will receive equal win and draw bonuses as the men's team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, national team captain Korpela has revealed details on how the deal was achieved, saying that the Finnish government played an indirect hand in proceedings.

After the women's team spent years seeking equal compensation and conditions from their football association, as well as gaining the backing of the men's team and their player union, the government released a statement in May giving their view of affairs. Finland's Ombudsman for Equality, which is part of the Justice Ministry, said: “Equalizing national team compensation would be a clear statement from the football association that women's and men's football are equally valuable and important.”

“From then on negotiations went smoothly,” said Korpela. “Initially the football association said that there was no money.

“We learned that no one will offer anything for free. You have to stick by what you want and not give up. We didn’t want to act difficult, because the football association had arranged a lot for us. But sometimes you need to be hard to get what you deserve. We did this for the future players as well, not only for the current team.”

Story continues

Korpela said they were grateful for the support of the men’s national team too: “It means so much to us that they are on our side. We also tried to convince the football association that equal treatment would mean positive publicity for them.”

Finland, the 31st ranked team in the world, joins Norway and New Zealand as women's teams granted equal conditions. Holland also have an agreement in place with their national federation, which says they will achieve equal pay to their male counterparts in 2023, but other women's national teams continue the fight.

The World Champion USA team are in a dispute with their federation over equal pay and are scheduled to take their case to court next May, after talks broke down last month, while Jamaica are threatening to boycott their Olympic qualifying games until they are paid the salaries they were contractually promised months ago.

“I am proud, but it is still weird that only these countries have an equal deal,” Korpela said. “We are not talking about it enough, in some countries women cannot even play football.”