'Finishing eight huge for Edinburgh' - Barclay

Former Scotland captain John Barclay says Edinburgh will go to Benetton "in a reasonably strong position" after their narrow 26-29 loss to reigning URC champions Munster.

Munster came from behind to secure a bonus-point win in the Scottish capital, which leaves Sean Everitt's side sixth in the league table before the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Edinburgh go to Treviso in their final fixture of the regular season, knowing a win would likely secure a quarter-final spot.

"You could see the emotion throughout the game," Barclay said. "They'll be gutted not to be able to bow out at home with a win.

"Edinburgh go to Benetton in a reasonably strong position knowing that other results can help them and it's down to the last week of the season.

"Finishing eighth now for Edinburgh is huge. Having so many teams battling it out for a top-eight spot is great for the league."