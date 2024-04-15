Finishing Boston Marathon has special meaning for runner battling Lupus

As Boston Marathon runners made their way through the finish line they were greeted by hype man Matt Bolinder from Cape Cod.

“Everyone ran a marathon today, they look fresh as daisies,” exclaimed Bolinder, “‘Heartbreak Hill,’ more like ‘Heartbreak speed bump’ for all these runners, city of champions!”

Finishing a marathon is an incredible feat for anyone but this one has special meaning for Tony Sosa from San Diego, California.

“Seven years ago I was diagnosed with Lupus,” said Sosa, “Everything was taken away from me — my life stopped.”

He said there was a time when he could barely walk half a mile.

“There was a point I thought I could never run again just because of how hard Lupus was ravaging my body,” said Sosa.

But, he said with a little help from his faith and family, he refused to hang up his sneakers and completed his first Boston Marathon Monday and his fourth in total.

“This speaks volumes for what a little bit of faith can do and just not giving up and not stopping,” said Sosa.

