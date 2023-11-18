'We have to finish this thing the right way': Ryan Day pumps up Ohio State fans before OSU-Minnesota

Ohio State football got its Senior Day festivities started in the pregame Skull Session before the Buckeyes' final 2023 home game against Minnesota.

"The love and the brotherhood of this team is real," linebacker Tommy Eichenberg said, who is one of 21 players participating in Senior Day Saturday. "We're going to do something special because of it. But the goal today is to go 1-0. So I know with my brothers, when these warriors behind me take the field, they are going to give the Gophers hell all day long.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline said that the group of OSU seniors "have sacrificed a lot for a lot of people other than themselves," such as their families, the team and the university.

"We're going to make sure that today, we send you out the right way," Hartline said.

But while Ohio State coach Ryan Day recognized Senior Day, he also recognized the impact of Saturday's game against the Golden Gophers.

"The truth is we're all going to be remembered, seniors included, on how we finish," Day said. "That's just how it goes around here. We're all going to do our part to make sure that this last time in The Shoe is memorable. We all have to do our part. And we have to finish this thing the right way. We have to be playing our best football right now. The only way to do that is as hard as you possibly can, fighting for every yard with great energy and passion."

Ohio State kicks off against Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

