Who will finish in the Premier League’s top four?

The Premier League top four race will go down to the wire and there will be so many twists and turns ahead in the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season.

This is awesome. Well, unless you’re a fan of one of the teams embroiled in the battle and seem to be doing their best to throw away their chance of Champions League action.

I’m looking at you, Chelsea, Leicester City and Man United fans, as the Premier League top four took some wild turns over the last few days with Chelsea and Leicester hammered at Sheffield United an Bournemouth respectively, while Man United coughed up a late lead at home to Southampton.

Pressure is starting to show as the final 270 minutes of the season is here.

With Manchester City no longer banned from UEFA competitions, only the top four teams will qualify for the Champions League for next season as fifth-place was set to be included in the UCL.

Below we look at the current standings in the top four race and the remaining schedule for the teams still in with a chance of finishing in fourth.

Standings in the top four race

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 49 17-1-0 13-2-2 93 Manchester City 35 23 3 9 91 34 57 13-2-2 10-1-7 72 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 14 9-3-5 9-3-6 60 Leicester City 35 17 8 10 65 36 29 10-4-3 7-4-7 59 Manchester United 35 16 11 8 61 35 26 10-6-2 6-5-6 59 Wolves 35 14 13 8 48 37 11 7-7-4 7-6-4 55 Sheffield United 35 14 12 9 38 33 5 10-3-5 4-9-4 54

Remaining fixture lists for top four candidates

Chelsea (60 points)

Monday v. Norwich City — 3:15 pm ET

July 22 at Liverpool — 3:15 pm ET

July 26 v. Wolves — 11 am ET

Leicester City (59 points)

Thursday v. Sheffield United — 1 pm ET

Sunday at Spurs — 11 am ET

July 26 v. Manchester United — 11 am ET

Manchester United (59 points)

Thursday at Crystal Palace — 3:15 pm ET

July 22 v. West Ham — 1 pm ET

July 26 at Leicester City — 11 am ET

Wolves (55 points)

Wednesday at Burnley — 1 pm ET

July 20 v. Crystal Palace — 3:15pm ET

July 26 at Chelsea — 11am ET

Sheffield United (54 points)

Thursday at Leicester City — 1 pm ET

July 20 v. Everton — 1 pm ET

July 26 at Southampton — 11 am ET

Tottenham Hotspur (52 points)

Wednesday at Newcastle — 1 pm ET

Sunday v. Leicester City — 11 am ET

July 26 at Crystal Palace — 11 am ET

Prediction for Premier League top four race

3. Man United – 66 points

4. Chelsea – 64 points

5. Wolves – 62 points

6. Leicester City – 60 points

7. Tottenham – 59 points

8. Sheffield United – 59 points

