Finish the job: Refugio football focused on winning state championship

Refugio Bobcats

District: 15-2A Division I

2022 Record: 14-2, 6-0

Head coach: Jason Herring

Top returners

FS Isaiah Avery, WR Ernest Campbell, LB Kaleb Brown, RB Jordan King, OLB Chai Whitmire, LB Zander Wills, QB Kelan Brown

What to know for 2023

Refugio head coach Jason Herring felt the Bobcats were ahead of schedule last year with a large group of "pups" playing. Even with a younger roster, Refugio managed to find its way back to the Class 2A Division I state championship game, beating defending champion Shiner twice along with Timpson. Now, with 17 starters back the Bobcats are expected to make another run at Arlington and have been pegged the preseason No. 1 team in the state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Coach Jason Herring on the 2023 season

“We made it to state and we were happy about that, but we didn't finish the job. Our motto for this year is #FTJ ... Finish the Job. Our kids are hungry and focused. We've been working our tail ends off. We had 11 freshmen or sophomores that played significantly last season. We are miles ahead where we were last year at this time. I don't think there is any doubt that I've seen the leadership and want-to from our guys. I think we are hungry."

