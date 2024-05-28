Fingers crossed for Kroos to complete title collection at Euros

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos greets the fans during the Spanish Primera Division La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium which is Kroos's last game as a Real Madrid player at the Bernabeu Stadium. Diego Radames/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann hopes that midfielder Toni Kroos can end his career by completing his title collection with the Euro 2024 trophy.

Kroos, 34, has won the 2014 World Cup with Germany and five Champions Leagues as well as all other domestic and international club titles on offer with Bayern Munich 2009-2014 and then with Real Madrid for a total tally of 32 trophies.

He will play his last Real match on Saturday in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund before joining the German team for the Euros after coming out of three years of international retirement in March.

Kroos recently announced that the last Germany game at the home tournament would also be the final one of his career, and Nagelsmann hopes he will bow out in style by lifting the trophy on July 14.

"Of course I wish him to win the title. They you can close a wonderful picture book," Nagelsmann said at Germany's Euro training camp in Blankenhain.

"I always find it quite smart when players don't miss the moment when they should quit. Toni has nothing to prove. He now has a huge tournament which he is extremely looking forward to, and where he can win another title. I think then he has won everything.

"It would be an unbelievable story for us and of course for him as well to crown the career again in such a way. That would be the perfectly chosen moment to end the career."

Nagelsmann said he was convinced that Kroos will play "a very good tournament" after an "outstanding season at Real Madrid."

National team sporting director Rudi Völler also said he hopes that Kroos "will make his last game on July 14."

Germany open the tournament on June 14 against Scotland, with Hungary and Switzerland the other group stage opponents. Kroos has 108 caps and could earn six more at the continental tournament.