Fingerprint on ransom note leads to rescue of missing girl Charlotte Sena

Charlotte Sena went missing on Saturday while riding her bike

A nine-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York was “safe and in good health” on Monday after a massive two-day search ended with her rescue and the arrest of a person suspected in her abduction, police said.

Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bike early on Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles north of Albany.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday night during a news conference that investigators were able to identify a fingerprint from a ransom note allegedly left by the suspect she identified as Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 47.

“What happened was extraordinary,” she said.

She said while the rest of Charlotte’s family remained at the campground where she had gone missing, police watching their home saw someone drop a note in their mailbox at 4.20am local time on Monday.

State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Mr Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case, Gov. Hochul said.

Law enforcement agents linked Mr Ross to a property owned by his mother, made entry and found him in a camper at about 6.30pm local time, she said.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Gov. Hochul said.

“She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

New York State Police issued an Amber Alert for the nine-year-old

Charlotte was taken to a local hospital, as is customary, Gov. Hochul said, adding that she appeared physically unharmed and that she and her family have been reunited.

No charges have been brought against Mr Ross, but they are expected, Gov. Hochul said.

Mr Ross was still being questioned on Monday night. The governor named Mr Ross as the suspect late on Monday night and it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Authorities said it was still an active investigation.

The rescue marked the end of an intense search. About 400 people took part in the hunt for the girl on Monday, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters. The search had expanded over 46 linear miles.

Charlotte, a fourth grader from nearby Greenfield, had been riding her bike around a campsite loop in the park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself.

Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Gov. Hochul said at a briefing on Sunday. The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.