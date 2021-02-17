Fingering a suspect Cowboys OL that handcuffed team in 2020

After half a decade of dominance, the Dallas Cowboys offensive line took a major step back during the 2020 season. The regression was understandable, however. After the conclusion of the 2019 season, the Cowboys had All-Pro level players at four of the five spots along the offensive line. All four of those lineman would miss significant time in, or all of, 2020.

Now, with three of those four players set to return this upcoming season, should the Cowboys line once again be one of the strengths of the roster, or are the potential injury concerns enough to force the Cowboys into using precious offseason capital to insure the group?

Here’s a brief glimpse of what to look for along the offensive line during the Cowboys 2021 offseason.

2020 Season

Injuries defined the year in 2020 for the Cowboys offensive line. Dallas lost center Travis Frederick (retirement) and right tackle La'el Collins (hip surgery) before the season even began. The club would then lose left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) after just two outings, and finally right guard Zack Martin went down with a calf injury after toughing it out for a career low 10 games. Almost every one of the backups had injury issues, too. This forced the club into weeks of trial-and-error experimentation along the line to try to determine which combination of healthy players could give the Cowboys the best chance at success. Dallas wasn't able to find any continuity until late in the season, and at that point the damage had already been done. Here are a few basic stats showcasing the expected decline of the unit:

Year Yards Per Rush Elliott yards before contact Sack rate Sacks allowed 2019 4.8 yards 2.3 yards 3.7% 23 (2nd best) 2020 4.2 yards 1.9 yards 6.4% 44 (7th worst)

Following the injuries of Collins and Smith, a pair of undrafted youngsters, Brandon Knight and Terrance Steele did their best to fill in for the two Pro-Bowlers. Knight and Steele had their fair share of struggles, but both managed to continue to improve as the season went a long, and the pair should provide adequate depth at the tackle spot considering the experience they garnered this past season. Frederick's offseason retirement meant the center position was once again in the hands of veteran lineman Joe Looney, who anchored the Cowboys line in 2018 whenever Frederick was out. After Looney started the first for games at center, yet another injury forced fourth-round rookie Tyler Biadasz into the role. His own hamstring injury would cut Biadasz starting stint short after week 8, but Biadasz showed promise in his snaps, making the PFF All-rookie team despite starting four games. With Looney an upcoming free agent, Biadasz is likely the center of the future in Dallas. At guard, Martin may have had new faces around him on the line, but it was just business as usual for the future Hall of Famer, who was arguably the best guard in football yet again for the first nine weeks. He even slid out to right tackle at two different points in the season, and Martin showed just how spectacular he is at any position on the line. Unfortunately, no Cowboys lineman were safe from the injury bug, and a calf strain in Week 11 would end Martin's season for good. Filling in for Martin following his injury was second-year player Connor McGovern. McGovern's sophomore season was a step in the right direction following a lost rookie year to injuries. In a similar fashion to Knight and Steele, McGovern's game experience, particularly late last year, should help him as he provides depth going forward. The player who led the Dallas offense in total snaps was left guard Connor Williams. Williams had high expectations on him when Dallas selected him at No. 50 overall in 2018, The former Longhorn struggled to live up to these at first, but this past year was certainly his best, as he grew into his body and played with better technique than he previously had.

Who is set to return

While the Cowboys have a busy offseason and nearly two dozen free agents, they surprisingly don't have much potential turnover on the offensive line. Here are the lineman under contract for Dallas heading into 2021: Tackle

Name Contract Expires Tyron Smith 2024 La'el Collins 2025 Brandon Knight 2022 Terence Steele 2023 Isaac Alarcon 2022 (reserve/future) William Sweet 2022 (reserve/future) Mitch Hyatt 2022 (practice squad)

Guard

Name Contract Expires Zack Martin 2025 Connor Williams 2022 Connor McGovern 2023 Eric Smith 2022 (reserve/future)

Center

Name Contract Expires Tyler Biadasz 2024 Adam Redmond 2022 (reserve/future) Marcus Henry 2022 (reserve/future)

The key for the Cowboys line in 2021 will be the health of the players who were injured in 2020. The expectation for now is that Martin, Smith, and Collins will have all made full recoveries and be ready to go heading into the season, but the key word in that sentence, especially for Smith, is expectation. Smith's abilities at left tackle are widely known, as are his injury issues. The talented blindside protector hasn't played a full season since 2015, and every year seems to be re-aggravating a neck/back injury. Some pundits believe if the Cowboys have serious questions regarding his health gong forward, that the organization would consider cutting ties with the veteran. Dallas could save over $5.1 million by trading or releasing Smith outright, and if they made him a June 1 cut, they'd save $10.5 million in space. If that winds up being the case, and Smith is released, the tackle position immediately becomes one of the most pressing needs on the Cowboys roster.

Upcoming free agents

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

With so many lineman inked to return, there are only a few free agents at the position in Dallas.

Position Name UFA/RFA C Joe Looney UFA T Cam Erving UFA T Greg Senat RFA

Looney is the most notable free agent along the line for Dallas. As mentioned earlier, Looney started for Travis Frederick during the 2018 season, where he relatively held his own. This year the Cowboys asked Looney to play both guard and center at different times. With the Cowboys salary cap consciousness and the potential emergence of Biadasz, if Looney wants a starting role or a pay raise he'll likely have to find a new home. Though if the fan-favorite veteran accepted a role on a team friendly deal the club should consider employing his services. While Erving started a handful of games for Dallas this year, his play can be easily replaced by one of the many tackles still on the roster.

Key factors to watch

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

If everything goes as planned for Dallas, the Cowboys will have a much improved offensive line with the return of La'el Collins, Tyron Smith, and Zack Martin, along with the continued development of Connor Williams and Tyler Biadasz. However, in this league things are never as easy as they seem, and Dallas needs to be ready for any situation. The two big questions surrounding the Dallas offensive line this offseason area as follows: what is the club's confidence that Tyron Smith can return and play a full season, and how does that level of confidence impact the Cowboys draft philosophy with the No. 10 selection in the draft?

