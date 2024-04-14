Finger Lakes National Forest to host Youth Fishing Derby

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) — The Youth Fishing Derby is returning to the Finger Lakes National Forest for its 26th year in just a few weeks.

The Finger Lakes National Forest announced that the derby will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Potomac Pond, located on Potomac Road in Hector. Food will be available, and the young anglers with the best catches will be awarded prizes. Children from the ages of two to 12 are eligible to participate.

Parents and guardians must register their children by May 1, and only the first 100 kids registered will be able to participate. According to the Finger Lakes National Forest, there’s a registration limit to make sure everyone has a fun and safe experience and to ensure that there’s enough food and beverages for everyone.

Those who would like for their children to participate in the Youth Fishing Derby should call the Hector Ranger Station at 607-546-4470 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any questions about the derby can be directed to the ranger station as well. Anyone interested in helping with the derby in any capacity should call Dylan Welch at 607-546-4470 ext. 3310.

