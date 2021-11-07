Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blatantly and repeatedly violated the rule that requires unvaccinated players to wear masks in the facility, when conducting press conferences. The NFL is indeed exploring whether and to what extent Rodgers failed to comply with the mask requirement while in the facility, a requirement for all unvaccinated players.

The league has offered no specifics as to the probe. Said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy via email on Sunday morning, “We are continuing to work through the review with the Packers.”

Per a league source, the NFL is also exploring the failure of Rodgers to wear a mask while attending the team’s Halloween party. However, the review does not include 2021 images of an unmasked Rodgers walking to and from planes and buses while traveling. While inside the plane or on the bus, all members of the traveling party must wear masks. The requirement does not apply to players, vaccinated or not, while outside the plane or the bus.

As to any violations that the league confirms, fines are possible for the player and the team. Per a league source, a suspension is not currently on the table for Rodgers. Likewise, the Packers aren’t facing the loss of a draft pick.

The Saints lost a 2022 sixth-round pick for COVID violations during the 2020 season. As a source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it, the draft pick was stripped after multiple violations by the Saints and a warning that future violations could result in the loss of a draft pick. The Packers aren’t there yet.

Fines, for now, are in play for Aaron Rodgers and Packers for COVID protocol violations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk