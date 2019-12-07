Fines issued to Ryan Anderson, DeAndrew White for hits that injured Olsen, Quinn

Matt Weyrich

The NFL levied fines for unnecessary roughness to the Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson and Panthers special teamer DeAndrew White after they delivered hits that forced opposing players to exit the game between the two teams in Week 13.

Anderson was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Panthers tight end Greg Olsen in the third quarter. Olsen exited the game with a concussion and didn't return. He's been declared inactive ahead of Carolina's Week 14 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Redskins fans were disgruntled with the referees for ejecting Anderson but allowing White to stay in the game when the crown of his helmet caught the facemask of Redskins punt returner Trey Quinn. Quinn was also pulled from the game with a concussion and has been declared inactive for Week 14.

Washington went on to win the game, 29-21.

Both players were given the same fine of $28,075 for their respective hits.

