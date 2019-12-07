Fines issued to Ryan Anderson, DeAndrew White for hits that injured Olsen, Quinn

The NFL levied fines for unnecessary roughness to the Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson and Panthers special teamer DeAndrew White after they delivered hits that forced opposing players to exit the game between the two teams in Week 13.

#Redskins LB Ryan Anderson was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness - that hit that gave #Panthers TE Greg Olsen a concussion and got Anderson ejected last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2019

#Panthers special teamer DeAndrew White was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness for a hit that knocked #Redskins return man Trey Quinn out of the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2019

Anderson was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Panthers tight end Greg Olsen in the third quarter. Olsen exited the game with a concussion and didn't return. He's been declared inactive ahead of Carolina's Week 14 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan Anderosn hit on Greg Olsen. Helmet-to-helmet, looked like Olsen was knocked out. Anderson ejected. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/75zfnVOsVJ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 1, 2019

Redskins fans were disgruntled with the referees for ejecting Anderson but allowing White to stay in the game when the crown of his helmet caught the facemask of Redskins punt returner Trey Quinn. Quinn was also pulled from the game with a concussion and has been declared inactive for Week 14.

Huge hit on Trey Quinn as he fielded the punt. Helmet to helmet as the ball arrived. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/jDUkrESBVO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 1, 2019

Washington went on to win the game, 29-21.

Both players were given the same fine of $28,075 for their respective hits.

