Fined after celebrating first LPGA win, Mel Reid turns focus to first major title

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Mel Reid said it best: “I feel like I'm an overnight success for the last 15 years.”

Reid, 33, won her first LPGA event last week at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. After years of near-misses and success overseas, she finally became a winner in America and, as she said on Wednesday, “No matter what I do in my career now, I'm an LPGA winner.”

Reid, buoyed with confidence, will next try to become a first-time major winner at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She admitted to being a bit tired on the championship’s eve, as she’s spent the last couple of days receiving and responding to congratulations.

And there was Sunday night’s celebration, for which she said she was fined for breaking the LPGA’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Got in a bit of trouble. It wouldn't have been me if I didn't get in trouble,” she said at Aronimink Golf Club. “Yeah, I mean, I obviously took it a little bit easier than I probably would have done normally.”

Reid’s celebration included beers in her voluminous trophy and she said her caddie, Ryan Desveaux, took it a little deeper than did she. Reid will have a proper celebration when she reunites with family and friends.

“My life has now changed and for the better, and yeah, I'm definitely going to want to get home to Florida and party up with some friends and really enjoy it,” she said.

As for now, she’s focusing on what she describes as a “beast” of a golf course.

“Honestly, I'm not beating around the bush here, you've really got to have everything,” she said of contending at Aronimink. “That's what I mean, I think the best player will turn up on top this week. It's not going to be a fluke at all. They would have earned their trophy.”

And the right to drink whatever they want out of it.