Finebaum: Michigan sign-stealing’disgusting,’ ‘inexcusable’ Big Ten hasn’t punished Harbaugh

If you’re like me, you’ve gotten some comedic relief watching the Michigan sign-stealing saga play out from afar. The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten) and don’t appear good enough to win the Big Ten West in its final year.

So what’s left to do? Watch Michigan, Ohio State and Big Ten fans alike battle over the ethics of Jim Harbaugh employing ex-United States Marine Connor Stalions to orchestrate a terribly planned sign-stealing operation. There’s battling over the facts of what has happened, battling over the ethics and then terrific twists and turns like Stalions showing up in Central Michigan gear on the sideline while they played Michigan State in Week 1.

I’ve tried explaining the entire thing to family members, but it’s hard to do a full justice.

While we await the next bombshell, or maybe action from the Big Ten or NCAA, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum had some strong words on Get Up this morning:

"Two weeks ago I sat here with you and made the biggest mistake of my professional career. I gave Jim Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt. Never again. … The fact that the Big Ten has not done anything yet is inexcusable." —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/IZBp4ui2y1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 1, 2023

“Two weeks ago I sat here with you and made the biggest mistake of my professional career: I gave Jim Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt. Never again,” Finebaum said. “This is a disgusting story with every revelation…The fact the Big Ten has not done anything yet is inexcusable.”

Very strong words, which some may have expected from an SEC guy. Anyway, Wisconsin fans should continue to enjoy this saga and use it as a mild escape from what has been an up-and-down season in Madison.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire