Finebaum: The Iron Bowl is ‘something that cannot be put into common sense or words’

There are three things in life that are certain: death, taxes, and stressful Iron Bowls at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The 2023 Iron Bowl was no exception, as No. 8 Alabama avoided an upset loss to Auburn by throwing a long touchdown pass on 4th down with less than a minute to go to win, 27-24.

The game was exciting, but was expected says an SEC Network college football analyst.

Paul Finebaum, college football expert and host of the Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network and radio stations across the southeast, joined ESPN’s Sportscenter on Sunday morning to break down Saturday’s action, including the Iron Bowl.

Finebaum says that the vibe of Saturday’s Iron Bowl was similar to many others in recent memory.

“I know what the analytics said, but I wasn’t that surprised, because I saw something very similar two years ago and we all saw the Kick Six ten years ago,” Finebaum said Sunday. “I’ve covered that game throughout my entire career and it always has something that cannot be put into common sense or words. So you do come to expect it.”

The “4th-and-31″ connection between Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond will forever be etched into the memories of both Alabama and Auburn fans alike, but was it the most memorable play in the rivalry’s history? Finebaum says no, citing the stakes entering the game.

“The difference I think yesterday vs. ten years ago with the famous Kick Six, there wasn’t quite as much on the line,” Finebaum said. “That game in 2013, that was the No. 1 team in the country going for a three-peat vs. the No. 4 team, and by Auburn winning that, they ended up playing for the national championship. Auburn, fortunate to be going to a bowl game. Alabama still has work to do.”

The Crimson Tide kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive by defeating Auburn on Saturday and will have a chance to crash the party next Saturday by facing Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Auburn will now await its bowl fate.

