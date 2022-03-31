Finding the right WR duo for the Packers in 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2022 NFL draft needing to replace two big pieces from the passing game: All-Pro Davante Adams, and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Coach Matt LaFleur rightfully described Adams as the team’s “separator,” and he also acknowledged the need for a player who can “take the top off a defense” after losing Valdes-Scantling.

“It’s like putting a puzzle together. You’ve got to find those pieces that you’re missing and put it all together,” LaFleur said at the NFL Annual Meeting.

The Packers are armed with five picks in the top 100 and 11 picks overall in the 2022 NFL draft. General manager Brian Gutekunst could use a pair of draft picks to rebuild the wide receiver room and find replacements for both Adams and Valdes-Scantling in their respective roles.

Here’s a closer look at the “separator” and “deep threat” prospects in the 2022 draft:

The Separator

Davante Adams was the separator in the receiver room. He had a deep understanding of angles and coverages and could gain separation with his release and footwork off the line of scrimmage, explosive movement ability within routes and precise route-running skills. A separator can consistently beat man-to-man coverage and provide easy, on-time throws. Every offense needs a player that can win as a route-runner in big situations against the best corners. In the end, getting open is the name of the game at receiver.

Potential options in 2022 draft

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

George Pickens, Georgia

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

John Metchie, Alabama

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Bo Melton, Rutgers

The Deep Threat

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the deep threat in the receiver room. He combined length (6-4) with elite speed (4.37 in 40-yard dash) to create one of the league’s most dangerous vertical threats, especially with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football. Over the last two seasons, Valdes-Scantling used his straight-line speed to create nine passing plays over 40 yards. The Packers offense needs a deep threat to maximize the productivity of the scheme. Explosive plays usually equal points, and the threat of speed opens up opportunities in both the run and pass game.

Potential options in 2022 draft

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Kevin Austin, Notre Dame

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Danny Gray, SMU

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Reggie Roberson, SMU

Potential combos

The Packers may need to pick one player from each group.

Here are some potential combinations of a separator and deep threat:

– Chris Olave and Christian Watson

– Treylon Burks and Alec Pierce

– George Pickens and Jameson Williams

– Garrett Wilson and Jalen Tolbert

What's your favorite separator-deep threat combo?

