Finding Synchro Success: Local artistic swim teams qualify for junior Olympic nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 9-year-old Cammie Engel grew up around the pool.

“She was born in Florida and we obviously had to get her in swimming lessons really quickly,” her mom, Mollie Engel, said.

Grove City High School seated athlete chasing more gold

But Cammie quickly learned that swimming in straight lines back and forth isn’t her style.

“It was just a bunch of laps and I didn’t like it so then I stopped doing it,” Cammie said.

Ironically, it took a move away from the coast to Columbus for Cammie to find her swimming style: the synchronized version.

“It was a way for her to combine her favorite things of gymnastics, swimming, dance, cheerleading — it’s a combination of all of them,” Mollie said.

Kellagh Frank is the programming coordinator for aquatics at the Jewish Community Center in Columbus. And she explains why synchro works for young athletes like Cammie.

“If they’re loving swimming but bored to tears just doing laps, this gives them water time,” Frank said. “There’s sport, there’s competition, there’s creativity.”

Frank is also one of the coaches with the Ohio Coralinas, a synchronized swim team that’s been around since 1955. She’s also a former swimmer with the club.

“There have been a few mergers over the years,” Frank said. “Some number of years ago the Coralinas and Ohio Synchro merged together and created the Ohio Coralinas which is the team as we know it now.”

Frank also shared that one of the most challenging aspects of synchronized swimming is communicating to the young athletes that what makes a routine stand out is everyone blending in.

“There needs to be an incredible cohesion and they all need to learn to work and move together harmoniously,” she said. “We’re teaching technique. We’re teaching them how to train. How to mentally overcome the challenges of practice, of a season, of disappointment and of success.”

This weekend, the Coralinas will look to take the final step toward success this season. The regional championships are in Columbus with the top teams and individuals qualifying for the Junior Olympic National Championships.

“It’s very competitive to get there. You’ve got to place top three for certain events and the top two in other events in your entire region so that’s multiple states all competing together,” Frank said.

This will be Cammie’s first shot at qualifying for nationals but definitely not her last. The sport has become a part of her. It’s like experiencing the music under water. She feels it.

“It’s like everything you’ve done is to go there,” Cammie said. “It feels good if we get it right.”

The regionals are being hosted by the Lakes Mermaids at the Columbus School for Girls on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The Junior Olympic Nationals will take place from June 29 to July 6 in Gresham, Oregon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.