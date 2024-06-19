Finding support for Rodri is now a must for Manchester City

It was a major need before the transfer window opened but it has become imperative that Manchester City find support for Rodri this summer. City’s midfield general is currently on international duty with Spain at the European Championships. He is just as important to Spain this summer as he is to Manchester City during the season. This situation has the potential to become a massive problem for City during the 24/25 season.

Given his importance to Spain’s hopes at Euro 24, it is unlikely that he will get much if any rest at the tournament. It would be to Manchester City’s benefit if Spain crashed out of the tournament early. But that appears unlikely. A new report from Paul Hirst for the Times highlights the importance of Rodri to Spain this summer. Hirst adds that City’s midfield general has also played over 5000 minutes for both club and country this season. Furthermore, Hirst reports that Rodri appears tired and the European Championships have just begun.

From a Manchester City point of view, it is now crucial that they sign support for Rodri this summer. Depending on how far Spain progresses at Euro 24 there may be little to no time for City’s midfield general to rest before the 24/25 season begins. Rodri carries a heavy workload for the champions as it is. But trying to do the same next season with Rodri coming off minimal rest this summer appears to be a risk not worth taking.

Rodri is City’s most important player. But he is human. At times next season, he will need rest. The champions must find a player who can come in and assist their midfield general. They cannot allow themselves to be so reliant on Rodri again next season.

Finding competent and trustworthy support for Rodri is Manchester City’s biggest need this summer. Based on Paul Hirst’s most recent report that need has become even more apparent.