After finding late spark, UTEP men need to turn it into something | Bloomquist

A conference tournament offers a chance to reset a narrative on a season, but hoping for that is a longshot.

The UTEP men's basketball team came tantalizingly close to doing that last week in Huntsville, Ala. when a team that struggled with consistency and offense all year won its fourth and fifth consecutive games to reach the championship.

They had a seven-point lead in that title game against Western Kentucky with 14:45 to play, they were that close to the Miners' first NCAA tournament berth in a decade.

Then familiar problems arose, shots quit falling, the offense quit coming and the season ended at 18-16.

Objectively that wouldn't have been considered a success when the season tipped and it sure wouldn't have after a 5-0 start when UTEP was one of the highest scoring teams in the country.

UTEP's head men's basketball coach Joe Golding at a game against Sam Houston on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Was the late charge a new start?

There was undeniably a spark at the end, though. So what did that mean, if anything in the big picture? Coach Joe Golding thinks it meant a lot. He thinks it was a beginning.

"They've united the beast that's UTEP basketball," he said of his team's late run. "UTEP basketball at one point in time was one of the best college basketball programs in the country. It's got a great tradition, great history, a passionate fan base that cares, a great city.

"This fan base has been splintered for about the last decade. What this team did the last three days, they united this fan base. They united UTEP basketball. That's what had to happen to get this program back where it belongs.

"People are proud today to wear UTEP basketball around the country. People in El Paso are proud of these guys."

More importantly, Golding said he thinks making the title game will have tangible benefits.

"That's going to help us moving forward," he said. "That's going to help us in recruiting, that's going to help us in NIL. These guys have united this program. They've got UTEP back playing for championships.

"Building blocks are not hard, they're not fun, they're not easy, they're tough to go through. I'll always be thankful for this team and these seniors for doing that. This changed our program. It got UTEP basketball back where it belongs."

Plenty of fans feel UTEP belongs in the NCAA tournament, particularly in a new-look Conference USA that is no longer one of the top mid-majors. It's a one-bid league with whoever emerges from the CUSA tournament likely looking at a 14 or 15 seed.

Expectations are higher now. Expectations are that NCAA tournaments should come more frequently than once a decade.

So did UTEP move closer to that?

What went right

The Miners showed toughness, resilience and a commitment to defense all season. UTEP led the nation in steals by a fair margin and because of that was usually in games.

When the Miners went on a losing skid, they bounced back quickly. There was one four-game losing streak and they answered that with a five-game winning streak that carried them to the CUSA title game.

In the tournament, they overcame a 12-point deficit against Liberty and a 14-point deficit against regular-season champion Sam Houston. As Golding pointed out, they played with that kind of heart all year.

The two engines behind the team, Tae Hardy and Zid Powell, are gone now, but there is quite a bit behind them, starting with the runaway CUSA freshman of the year, David Terrell.

He undoubtedly will have power-5 opportunities immediately that will pay better than UTEP, but he has deep family roots here and as of the weekend after the tournament had not yet entered the transfer portal.

Freshman Trey Horton showed a sense of the moment and while freshman Elijah Jones was out of the rotation by the end of the year, he showed a high ceiling early.

Corey Camper Jr. should inherit the mantle of star in his senior season. Otis Frazier III and his all-around game will make him a potential first-team All-Conference player as a senior so that gives UTEP a good foundation as it heads into a pivotal recruiting year.

What went wrong

In that recruiting the Miners need to find more offense and ball handling. UTEP was 337th out of 351 teams nationally in turnovers, and some of that will improve as Terrell gets more experience. Assuming he's back he'll be the full-time starting point guard and while Powell set a good bar at the position, Terrell is capable of surpassing it.

A big part of the turnover issue was a team that struggles offensively trying to force things in search of easy baskets, and the best fix on that is to recruit players who can score in the halfcourt.

Camper is a good start, but he'll need immediate help that may not be on the roster. The next Hardy is likely to come through the transfer portal, which would be fitting since that's how Hardy arrived.

The other huge issue for UTEP, which is tied to every other problem, was winning on the road. The Miners were winless in true road games until taking its last two, which is where Golding said he thinks the whole late-season run came from.

UTEP was in those road games more often than not, but couldn't get over the top. Having more offense and better ballhandling — see above — can solve that.

The way forward

As is the case in this era where teams can turn over completely and be instantly competitive (witness New Mexico State), there are answers in the transfer portal, Golding just has to identify and land the right players.

An 18-16 record isn't where UTEP wants it, but as the tournament run showed, the Miners aren't so far from, say, 22-12 and a top three seed.

What is undeniable is that the five-game winning streak changed the way UTEP looks at itself. Golding and the Miners will have a chance to prove that really meant something, but there is a lot of work to do in that direction before the team reconvenes in October.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: After late spark, UTEP men's basketball need to turn it into something