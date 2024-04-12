'It is about finding the situation that they can play together'

[Getty Images]

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to "find the situation" for both Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke to play together in his starting line-up.

Manchester City academy graduate Palmer has been the Blues' stand-out player this season since his arrival in September, scoring 19 goals and making 13 assists in his 37 appearances across all competitions.

Team-mate Madueke, who signed from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, has had a stuttering start to his life at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has struggled to get consistent minutes but has played a more prominent role in recent games - scoring last time out in the Premier League against Sheffield United and getting a vital goal late on against Leicester in the FA Cup.

Both Madueke and Palmer favour playing on the right-hand side of the pitch and, asked in his pre-match news conference about fitting them into the team, Pochettino said: "It is about having the space for him [Madueke].

"The club sign Cole Palmer, we already have him [Madueke], we were signing another player that plays in the same position as him. It is all about adaptation and finding the situation that Palmer and him can play together.

"Of course, always the hope is a player with talent like Noni can be consistent playing in the team and starting XI and show his quality. [It is] always about finding balance of the team and when Palmer arrived and was doing really well, sometimes you can't play in the same position with two players.

"He has the talent. I hope he can grow and be an important player for Chelsea."