Finding a pro comparison for LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU has been churning out top NFL prospects for years now, especially in the secondary, and the 2022 draft class will be no exception.

Derek Stingley Jr. is widely regarded as this year’s top cornerback prospect, and a likely top-five pick in next year’s draft.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently broke down Stingley’s game heading into the 2021 college football season, and didn’t have to look far to find a promising comparison for the Bayou Bengals’ top cover man in the New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore:

They have a similar build and similar movement skills. Both guys combine their physical gifts with outstanding instincts and awareness. I thought Lattimore was a little more physical coming out of Ohio State, but their games are very similar. Lattimore has enjoyed a very successful NFL career and I see similar success on the horizon for Stingley.

If Stingley can stay healthy and play up to his potential this fall, he should be a lock to be the first player selected at his position come next April.