Finding one big thing to love about each of the Packers’ 9 draft picks in 2021

The Green Bay Packers added nine new players to their roster during the 2021 NFL draft. GM Brian Gutekunst used this year’s draft to select an athletic cornerback, three offensive linemen, a couple of offensive skill position players and help at both defensive line and inside linebacker.

The Aaron Rodgers situation looms large over the team right now, but nothing provides hope for a franchise quite like the aftermath of a draft. The upside of these new players – and the things they’ll bring to the table – provide a necessary jolt of excitement, especially for a team that didn’t do much in terms of adding outside talent in free agency.

Here is one big thing to like about each of the Packers’ nine picks:

CB Eric Stokes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The speed. Stokes' speed is rare. His 40-yard dash – timed by some under 4.3 seconds – ranks in the 97th percentile among cornerbacks. NFL teams covet speed at cornerback because it's such an important trait for playing the position. In today's game, being successful on offense is built upon creating big plays down the field in the passing game. The counter on defense is cornerbacks who can run and recover. Stokes isn't perfect technique-wise entering the NFL, but his recovery speed is going to cover up so many mistakes. The Packers secondary is nothing if not fast. Stokes, Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage can all run like the wind. Hitting those big plays down the field won't be easy for opponents. For instance, Scotty Miller won't be getting behind Stokes.

C Josh Myers

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Day 1 starting ability. Two years ago, Brian Gutekunst used a second-round pick on interior blocker Elgton Jenkins, who became an immediate starter for the Packers offense line. Myers could follow that same path. He started for two seasons at Ohio State and has the size (6-5, 310) and experience in the zone run game to immediately compete for the starting job at center for the Packers offensive line. If Myers can be a Day 1 starter, the Packers will have the freedom to move Elgton Jenkins whereever they need him across the starting five. And the real value here: Myers could help the Packers replace Corey Linsley, an All-Pro and the best player they lost in free agency.

Story continues

WR Amari Rodgers

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) runs toward the end zone against Florida State during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 12, 2019.

The fit. He's the missing piece to this offense. A dynamic slot weapon who can break tackles and create with the ball in his hands, Rodgers could step in immediately and provide a brand new dimension for Packers playcaller Matt LaFleur. Think jet sweeps, bubble screens, RPOs, really any kind of manufactured touch. That's where Rodgers will shine early. He can also play from the backfield, and he's going to be a catch-and-run threat in the middle of the field. Oh, and don't forget: He'll probably be the starting punt and kick returner in Week 1. The Packers delivered the No. 1 scoring offense in 2020 while plugging in various misfits (Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin) in the gadget role. Now, the Packers have a legitimate receiver who can handle all the gadget touches while creating a threat as an actual route-running pass-catcher. The fit is perfect.

OL Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

The potential at right tackle. The Packers are confident Newman, who started only 10 games at right tackle in college, can play the position at the NFL level. He might be inexperienced, and his body type probably looks more like a guard, but check out the side-by-side comparison between him and Bryan Bulaga, who held down the right tackle spot in Green Bay for almost a decade. Very similar size and athleticism. The Packers definitely have a type. Obviously, Newman isn't nearly as polished as Bulaga entering the NFL. He's going to need time, and it's still possible his best spot is inside at guard. But there's a chance – with the right development under assistant coaches Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus – that he'll be the long-term answer (or at least an option) at right tackle.

DL Tedarrell Slaton

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The movement ability at his size. He's 6-4 and 330 pounds, giving him the ideal body type for eating space and doing the thankless work against the run. But don't sleep on Slaton's athleticism. His 1.68-second 10-yard split at 330 pounds is an elite time. There just aren't many human beings in the world capable of accelerating so well at that size. He can also dunk a basketball and do a backflip. Slaton is likely only a rotational player for run downs, but the athleticism raises his upside. Maybe he can be an Eddie Goldman-like player for the Packers.

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The production on the ball. Jean-Charles isn't big. He isn't from a big program. He isn't particularly athletic for the position. But he just puts himself into the right positions to make plays on the football. He led the FBS in pass breakups last season with 17, and he tallied 27 total over 25 games the last two seasons. It takes tape study and well-refined instincts to be in the right spots, and an aggressive, relentless mindset to consistently make plays on the ball. Jean-Charles has the right stuff. Maybe he can be the sticky slot cornerback the Packers thought they were getting when they took Quinten Rollins (similar size, athleticism) in the second round in 2015.

OL Cole Van Lanen

The potential versatility. Van Lanen played left tackle at Wisconsin, but he probably lacks the size to survive on the edge in the NFL. A move inside is likely. But given his athletic profile and experience in Madison, he could be a strong prospect to develop on the interior. In fact, a few of his closest size/athleticism comparisons are J.C. Tretter, who moved to enter for the Packers in the NFL, and Dillon Radunz, a second-round pick in this draft who will probably play all over the offensive line for Tennessee. If Van Lanen can get some technique issues corrected and embrace the move inside, he could be a valuable and versatile depth player for the offensive line.

LB Isaiah McDuffie

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Special teams. The Packers think he can be a difference-making special teams player. McDuffie had over 200 tackles at Boston College, he can run (4.58), and he craves violent confrontations. Sounds like a perfect special-teamer. Maybe he'll have some upside as an off-ball linebacker, but his best chance of making the roster in 2021 will be as one of Maurice Drayton's go-to players on special teams.

RB Kylin Hill

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Elusiveness. Hill made a lot of tacklers look silly at the collegiate level. According to Pro Football Focus, he forced 116 missed tackles on 453 carries at Mississippi State. The tacklers are better in the NFL, but Hill's elusiveness could translate. He's a rock-solid 214 pounds, with big, strong legs, and there's some real burst in short areas to his game. He'll whip out a violent stiff arm, and he's not afraid to hurdle a tackler trying to cut him down. An ability to create yards after contact is a vital trait for NFL running backs, and Hill can do it. He could be a contributing member of the Packers offense in time.

1

1