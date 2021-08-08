Finding Light in the Darkness

Aug. 8—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sheridan O'Donnell wears a smile on his face as he talks about his upcoming film project.

It's a sign of pride that — as a creative — signifies his anticipation for what may come.

Being in the film industry for more than a decade, O'Donnell understands the ebb and flow.

Within the last year, the New Mexico native has had to learn to bring that balance to his personal life.

After moving to Los Angeles in January 2020, O'Donnell made an appointment to see an ophthalmologist at the recommendation of his eye doctor in Albuquerque.

"I was diagnosed with a degenerative retinal condition called retinitis pigmentosa, which kind of slowly leads to legal blindness," O'Donnell explains.

Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a group of rare, genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina — which is the light-sensitive tissue that lines the back of the eye. Common symptoms include difficulty seeing at night and a loss of side (peripheral) vision.

"I'd been losing vision my entire life," O'Donnell says.

O'Donnell spent months coming to terms with his diagnosis.

He admits to thinking if he was going to continue to direct movies.

In 2020, he wrote an essay that was an exploration of him coming to terms with the diagnosis.

"Therapy became my No. 1 thing," he says. "I can't stress that enough. My mental health needed it because for the first couple of months, I was very 'Woe is me. How could this happen?' I'm religious and wondered why God would do this. Is it a cruel joke?"

O'Donnell, his friends and family went through a grieving process with him.

As he entered therapy, he began to process it.

"When it clicked for me, I realized that nothing happened to me," he says. "I wasn't hit by a car or had physical trauma. I was born with a genetic condition. That was the game changer. I'm not being stolen away from the Academy Award I was supposed to win and the 13 years of film I was supposed to make. I choose not to see it that way. It's not the sad story of the director that goes blind. Maybe it's because I'm the director who can make movies. Someone can see me and say 'Hey, maybe blind artists can be visualized.' "

Finding inspiration through life

With O'Donnell looking forward today, he is less than two weeks from starting production on his first feature film "Little Brother."

The story was inspired by a friend who died by suicide nearly 10 years ago.

"He was in his early 30s, when I was 24," O'Donnell says. "It emotionally affected me. But at the time, I don't think I processed it fully."

A couple years later, O'Donnell had a family member attempt suicide.

"I got this first person perspective of what it looked like from the family point of view," he says. "I was at the hospital with them for a while. Family came in and out. I saw how people treat individuals with mental health issues."

O'Donnell spent nearly three years writing the script for "Little Brother."

What he wanted to craft with the script was a story about mental health and the stigma that comes with it.

It tells the story of two bothers — Jake and Pete.

Jake gets enlisted by his parents to travel from Seattle to Albuquerque to pick up his older brother Pete, who is in a hospital after attempting suicide.

The story follows the road trip between the two brothers as the reconcile their feelings with each other.

"No one to my knowledge had done a really naturalistic, yet realistic take on mental health," O'Donnell says. "So I set out to write kind of a movie I'd never seen. I have two brothers — one older, one younger, and an older sister. I knew I really wanted to write a full-length film about siblings as well. And so those two kind of ideas sort of ignited. And it became a story about two brothers who go on a road trip from Albuquerque to Seattle. And one of them at the outset of the movie has attempted suicide. And this character has been sort of perpetually, he struggled with his mental health all his life. He's attempted suicide multiple times, which was another facet of my friend's mental health.

"And that was something that I had never seen and understood, I thought suicide was like, if you get a divorce or some major life catastrophe happens to you, and then you attempt suicide. Whereas with my friend, it was just like an everyday struggle. It was a much more complex kind of mental health disorder that even in his happiest days, he was like struggling with. And that was kind of the character that I wanted to write to."

O'Donnell is working with a team that consists of longtime producing duo Keagan Karnes and Chris Dodds, as well as Ian Simon, Robert Dugan and Mary Haarmeyer.

Karnes has been by O'Donnell's side as he adapts to his new way of life and making films.

The pair have worked together on projects for 10 years.

"I always knew (Sheridan) was an exceptional talent, which is why I have been so dedicated to helping him tell his stories," Karnes says. "The diagnosis for me was very emotional. I never questioned that he could direct his whole life, blind or not, but I knew he doubted that he could continue which broke my heart. I felt his pain."

Karnes witnessed the nights when darkness would overtake O'Donnell's emotions.

"But he got help and worked through it and rose up," Karnes says. "I am really so proud of him and truthfully, I look up to him for being able and willing to take his diagnosis and continue onward living his dream and using his story to help others."

'Anything can be accomplished'

O'Donnell joins a number of disabled filmmakers across the world who are trying to change the narrative.

He understands it will take some work. Though many of his previous projects were still a mountain that he climbed.

As production for "Little Brother" begins, O'Donnell and his crew have made adjustments to accommodate him correctly.

He will use an iPad to read the script or emails, and he will use his cane to help walk around the set.

O'Donnell feels the love and wants to tell his story so it can be a point of inspiration for others.

"The support has been amazing," he says. "I remember a couple months ago, I had another little drop in vision. It started getting harder to perceive. Text and (seeing) faces are a little bit blurrier. My acuity is changing. I told my team I was going to start to look into some vision rehab, which is like, learning accessible software and cane training. I know it can't take a backseat to making the movie."

O'Donnell worked through the shame he felt due to his disability. He realized he can do daily functions, he just had to do them differently.

"I could read a book before I was diagnosed," he says. "Now I struggle to read basic small print. It's all because of my condition. It has nothing to do with my intellectual capacity. ... I want to be able to inspire people with disabilities and show them that anything can be accomplished. It just takes some adjusting."