Finding Joe Murphy: Former Blackhawk and No. 1 overall pick is homeless

Charlie Roumeliotis
NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Murphy is a former No. 1 overall pick, two-time 30-goal scorer and Stanley Cup champion. He's also now homeless living on the streets of Northern Ontario, which TSN revealed in a recent documentary titled, 'Finding Murph.'

He spent 15 seasons in the NHL, four of which were with the Blackhawks from 1992-96, and helped the Edmonton Oilers win a title in 1990. But the following season in 1991, Murphy's life began to change after taking a violent body check along the boards from Detroit Red Wings forward Shawn Burr.

"I do remember that he got hit very hard, to the point that I hadn't seen him have a reaction like this before," Murphy's ex-wife Julie said.

"Yeah, I definitely noticed changes," Murphy's sister Cathy said. "He was starting to do erotic things."

Murphy never quite lived up to the expectations that come with being the first overall pick and got himself in trouble on several different occasions towards the latter stages of his career, but his family believes a big reason for that was due to the head trauma he suffered as a player.

In the documentary, Murphy said he sought help from the director of NHL counseling after his career ended but "he hung the phone up right up on me." Murphy was among the group of former players who were a part of the failed class-action concussion lawsuit against the NHL this year.

Here's what some members of the hockey community had to say about the situation:

