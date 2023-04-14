Finding the ideal WR-TE combo for the Packers in the 2023 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers need to come out of the 2023 NFL draft with a wide receiver and tight end who are capable of contributing right away for Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur.

The need at both positions is obvious. The Packers must improve the talent base and depth at receiver and tight end after several departures over the last two offseasons rocked the depth chart.

So, who is the best wide receiver-tight end combo for the Packers in the 2023 draft?

The staff at Packers Wire made their picks:

Zach Kruse: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sam LaPorta

My top tandem would be Smith-Njigba and Darnell Washington, but it’s hard to imagine the Packers use their first two picks on a wide receiver and a tight end, and who knows if Washington will be available into the second round. Instead of Washington, I went with LaPorta, the Big Ten’s Tight End of the Year in 2022. He isn’t the biggest (6-3, 245), but LaPorta is athletic, tough as nails and versatile. Maybe there is some redundancy with Josiah Deguara here, but LaPorta is the better player and by far the better receiver. I trust Matt LaFleur’s scheme could turn LaPorta into a high-volume pass-catcher at the next level. He’s a high-floor prospect given his movement ability (4.59 40, 6.91 three-cone), pass-catching chops (153 career catches) and experience playing all over the offensive formation (inline, slot, backfield).

Why Smith-Njigba? He’s the best receiver in the draft class and an incredible complement to Christian Watson. Read more here. Jordan Love’s potential as a first-year starter would go up quite a bit if the Packers add Smith-Njigba and LaPorta, two quick, sure-handed pass-catchers who can get open on time and dominate underneath.

Brandon Carwile: Jonathan Mingo, Darnell Washington

The Packers need another deep threat opposite of Christian Watson and a physical receiver to replace Allen Lazard. Mingo helps solve both of those with the downfield playmaking he showcased at Ole Miss and the physicality he brings as a blocker. Meanwhile, Washington is another imposing player that also checks all of Green Bay’s boxes for size and athleticism. He is the ideal Marcedes Lewis replacement but with more upside as a receiver. Neither Mingo or Washington lit up the stat sheet in college but both have the tools to develop into productive NFL players. Not to mention, the Packers’ rushing attack would get a nice boost from adding these two goons.

Paul Bretl: Michael Mayer, Rashee Rice

Let’s add some needed versatility and unpredictability to the Packers’ offense, shall we? In a very deep tight end class, Mayer is the most well-rounded prospect, impacting both the running and passing games, while also being able to line up outside and in the slot. Rice, meanwhile, has experience playing both inside and out, is a playmaker with the ball in his hands, and can win at multiple levels of the field. Add these two to an offense where both Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are going to be taking on greater route-running responsibilities and Aaron Jones returns as a top playmaker, and it’s going to be very difficult for defenses to decipher what is taking place pre-snap, with the Packers having several players who can fill a variety of roles, and do so from play-to-play. Matt LaFleur refers to this as the “illusion of complexity,” but in short, it keeps defenses guess and off-balance, and having that element is a great way to help out and make things a bit easier on a first year starting quarterback.

Brennen Rupp: Sam LaPorta, Rashee Rice

Weapons. Lets get Jordan Love some weapons. Sam LaPorta is a difference maker at tight end. If he hadn’t been stuck in Iowa’s stagnant offense he may have eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark this past season. Instead, he finished with 58 receptions for 657 yards and one touchdown while missing one game. LaPorta has the speed (4.59) to threaten the same and once he gets the ball he looks to get upfield quickly to pick up yards after the catch. According to Pro Football Focus, LaPorta racked up 368 yards after the catch this past season. At wide receiver, Rice’s ability to turn 50-50 balls into 80-20 balls would make life a lot easier for Love during his first-year as a starter. With the ball in his hands, Rice is a dangerous YAC threat. He has the contact balance of a running back and is able to turn seven-yard slants into chunk plays. LaPorta is a well-rounded tight end that could make an immediate impact working the middle of the field, while Rice would give Love a YAC weapon that’s trump card is winning 50-50 balls.

