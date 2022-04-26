Finding the fits: 3 first-round targets for Packers in 2022 NFL Draft

Armed with two first-round and two second-round picks after the Davante Adams trade, the Green Bay Packers have a chance to dramatically improve their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is a look at three possibilities for their first-round picks at No. 22 and No. 28.

George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Why the Packers will draft him:

– After losing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith in free agency, the Packers look thin along the edges. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith are entrenched as the starting outside linebackers, but Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai and Randy Ramsey don’t inspire a ton of confidence as the cast of reserves. The Packers might also want to unload Smith’s backloaded contract before 2024, when his cap hit swells to $14.84 million

– Karlaftis meets the Packers’ athleticism thresholds, scoring a 9.18 on Relative Athletic Score

– At 6-4, 266 lbs., he fits Green Bay’s oversized outside linebacker mold

– He’s 21 years old, with plenty of room to grow

– He should provide an instant pass-rush boost off the bench with his devastating speed-to-power, touch of finesse, and relentless motor. His run defense is still a work-in-progress, but with Smith and Gary locked in as the starters in 2022, he won’t need to be more than a situational pass rusher as a rookie

Why they won’t:

– Karlaftis might not be an ideal three-down player in Year 1, potentially limiting his role. This could cause the Packers to look at other players or positions with their first-round picks instead — that is, if they’re hyperfocused on Year 1 impact

– With the high demand for pass rush around the league, Karlaftis could easily come off the board before pick No. 22

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Why the Packers will draft him:

– The Packers need to replace Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Olave offers some aspects of each of their games. The former Buckeye is a deceptive route runner, who has shown an ability to separate from coverage at all three levels of the field. That skill set could alleviate the loss of Adams

– The Packers badly need speed in their receiving corps and someone who can threaten the defense on a vertical plane. Olave ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he plays to that speed on film. He could be Green Bay’s new deep threat

Why they won’t:

– Olave has commonly been projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick. It’s likely some teams will regard him as the best receiver in the draft class. It’s very possible he’s off the board by the time the Packers make their first selection at No. 22

– The Packers haven’t historically valued wide receivers with first-round picks, at least not in recent years. The last time the Packers took a receiver in Round 1? Javon Walker, 2002. The last one before him? Sterling Sharpe, 1988

– The Packers might like the depth of the receiver class enough to wait until pick No. 28 — or later — to draft one. With four selections in the top-59 and 11 draft picks in total, they can afford to wait for a player to drop to them, or maneuver around the draft board as GM Brian Gutekunst has done in the past

– The Packers might just prefer a different flavor of receiver. This draft class has a variety of body types and skill sets

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Why the Packers will draft him:

– The Packers played quite a few three-safety looks in defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s first season last year. If that trend continues in 2022, they might want an upgrade over Henry Black in the third safety role

– Strong safety Adrian Amos’ contract expires after this year, and he’ll be hitting the free agent market at age 30. The Packers generally don’t hand out big contract extensions to 30-plus-year-old players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Cine could make a transition to life after Amos much smoother

– Cine tested as a freak athlete at the NFL Scouting Combine, blazing a 4.37 40-yard dash and jumping 36.5″ and 11′ 1″ in the vertical and broad jumps, respectively. His RAS is 9.92

– He showed positional versatility at Georgia, playing in single-high and split-safety looks, while also logging time at slot cornerback

Why they won’t:

– Again, the Packers might feel they have more pressing needs to address with their first-round picks

– Cine isn’t a consensus first-round pick. The Packers might not feel the value is right in the top-28 picks

– If the Packers are looking for an eventual Amos replacement, they might prefer a bigger, stronger safety to pair with Darnell Savage

