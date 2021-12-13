Finding a first baseman isn’t Yankees’ biggest need, but here’s who they could go after when the MLB lockout ends

Luke Voit clearly did not fit this year.

The slugger, who led the majors in home runs during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, spent the majority of his time on the injured list. When he did return it was to the bench, to watch Anthony Rizzo play first base most of the time.

The Yankees tried to shop him last July and according to recent reports they had previously received interest on the first baseman/designated hitter from the Brewers. The Bombers didn’t non-tender him, like they did with Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor earlier this month, so clearly they think they can get some value from hanging onto his rights.

Voit — who is a fan and clubhouse favorite for showing his emotions and speaking his mind — played in just 68 games this season and struggled when he was in the lineup.

He made $4.7 million this season and in his second year of arbitration will likely make more. So, the Yankees have to think about moving on from him. With the potential for a universal DH in the next collective bargaining agreement, that could open the market wider for the Bombers to trade Voit when the MLB lockout is over.

So, where will the Yankees turn to fill first base if they do move on from Voit? Honestly, it is not the most pressing need they have going into 2022, but the Yankees have no depth at the spot. They have played DJ LeMahieu there, but they did not sign him to a six-year deal to play there. A change at first could be a good opportunity for the Yankees to get more left-handed in their lineup or bring in a top-tier slugger to add to their already powerful lineup.

If the Yankees want to make an impact and a statement heading into 2022 — after sitting out the signing frenzy that preceded MLB locking out the players and shutting down business — they would be going all out and signing Freddie Freeman. The 2020 National League MVP finished up his eight-year, $135 million contract by leading the Braves to a World Series title this year.

Freeman hit .300/.393/.503 with 31 homers with 83 RBI this season. In the playoffs, the lefty-hitting Freeman went 17-for-56 (.304) with five homers and 11 RBI in 16 games.

That will translate into a big contract for Freeman, who is from California, has expressed interest in staying with the Braves, but is also a target for the deep-pocketed Dodgers. So, the Yankees would have competition for Freeman and would need to step up on a longer term, reportedly at least six years, higher priced contract.

The Yankees took a relatively thrifty approach to the offseason last year — but did give LeMahieu $90 million for six years — and at the trade deadline, with Brian Cashman doing a good job getting teams to pay salaries in return for prospects. To be fair, the Dodgers, Astros and other teams that made the playoffs this year also sat out most of the pre-lockout spending spree. The Yankees very well could go out and spend after a new CBA is hammered out and they have a better idea of what (or if) the luxury tax threshold is.

If not, there are other options to replace Voit.

Rizzo was a nice fit for the Yankees the second half of the season. He may not have the same power he had when he was one of the faces of the young Cubbies chasing away the curse in 2016, but he still has solid numbers. He hit .249/.345/.439, but one red flag was how his lefty-bat struggled against righties this season. Rizzo hit just .214/.321/.412 with a .733 OPS against right-handers.

Rizzo expressed interest in returning, which is a smart move to get the Yankees in the mix for any free agent, but it’s highly unlikely the Yankees would surpass the five-year, $70 million extension he turned down from the Cubs last spring.

The Yankees have also kicked the tires on making a trade for a first baseman. The A’s, who are obviously cutting salaries, seem likely to move right-handed first baseman Matt Olson, who would add Gold Glove defense to any team and is one of the top hitters in baseball. Olson slashed .210/.403/.716 with 27 home runs last season.