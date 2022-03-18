Finding Aaron Rodgers a new dance partner

Turns out, the idea of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams having one last dance in Green Bay indeed came true.

Despite Rodgers returning to the Packers with a new contract in hand, his favorite target in the passing game now has a new home. Adams, after informing Green Bay that he would not play this season under the franchise tag, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a pair of early-round selections.

The move reunites Adams with Derek Carr, his college quarterback, while creating a big hole in the Packers’ offense.

Here is how the Green Bay Packers can try to replace Adams in the passing game.

Promoting from within

Adams was just one of a handful of Packers wide receivers who faced free agency this off-season. Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both entered the off-season as unrestricted free agents, while Allen Lazard is a restricted rights free agent.

The Packers already reached an agreement with Cobb, re-signing him to a new contract that included a pay cut to help Green Bay get under the salary cap. Green Bay also placed a second-round tender on Lazard, likely insuring that he returns to green and gold for the next season.

In the wake of the Adams trade, the Packers are reportedly very interested in bringing Valdes-Scantling back for 2022:

While Valdes-Scantling might be the obvious choice for a current Packers receiver to try and fill Adams’ shoes in the offense, do not sleep on an increased role for Lazard. Lazard has seen his role in the Packers’ offense increase over time, and last season he posted career-high numbers in games started, targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns.

A big debate in Packers Twitter at the moment is the idea of trust. Trust between Rodgers and his receivers. It is a big reason the Rodgers-Adams connection was so formidable, as the two knew exactly what the other was thinking. It is what made their ability to hit on back-shoulder throws nearly impossible to defend.

You see flashes of that chemistry on plays like this from last season, with Lazard running a double-move and Rodgers putting this throw to the back-shoulder, where only the receiver can make a play:

Whether Valdes-Scantling returns or not, you can expect a bigger role for Lazard in the Packers’ passing game. But that might not be the only solution to replacing the production lost by Adams, and the Packers might still need to look outside the building for additional help.

Adding a veteran or two

The initial wave of free agency is dying down, and now the real work begins.

While the splashy signings during the “legal tampering period” get the most attention, teams often do some of their best work during the secondary or even tertiary phases of free agency. Whether adding veterans who might be past their prime but still have something left in the tank, or younger players who never quite panned out for one reason or another, there is often great value to be found in this period of the NFL calendar.

That includes at the wide receiver position. There are still viable options on the open market for teams that need to add a pass catcher or two.

Some of the options? Julio Jones, recently released by the Tennessee Titans. Jarvis Landry, who saw his time with the Cleveland Browns run its course. Will Fuller, who offers blazing speed, and is probably waiting to see where Deshaun Watson lands via trade. Jamison Crowder, a reliable option out of the slot, JuJu Smith-Schuster is another option out of the slot, as is the recently-released Cole Beasley. Then there is Odell Beckham Jr., who is also a free agent after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Out of that group, a name that makes sense is Landry. Having spent his last two seasons under Kevin Stefanski, there is a lot of similarity between the offense he was running in Cleveland, and what the Packers do under Matt LaFleur. Plays like this, with Landry working across the field on a play-action design, are concepts he’ll be running on Day One in Green Bay with the Packers:

Then there is what Woods brings to the table for the running game. McVay used Woods as a blocker on a variety of the Rams’ running concepts last season, and his ability to spring runs translates well to what the Packers need from their receivers.

Take plays like this, where Woods inserts to the inside and takes on a safety trying to get into the run fit:

Because of his varied skill-set, the Rams might be reluctant to part ways with Woods. But if I am with the Packers, I’m seeing what it would take today.

Eyes on the draft

Now that the Packers have a pair of selections in the first round, including a selection at 22 overall, it is easy to think that the team adds a wide receiver with at least one of those picks.

But who might they target?

For years, analysts have been speculating that the Packers would use an early-round selection on a wide receiver. Including the year that Green Bay traded up in the first round to draft…quarterback Jordan Love. But given the departure of Adams, perhaps this finally comes to fruition.

So who might that be?

This is an intriguing draft class at the receiver position, and if you ask five different analysts you might get five different top-fives at the position. Given, however, what the Packers do on offense, any desire to add a receiver early in the draft might see the Green Bay brain trust spend next Wednesday in lovely Columbus, Ohio.

That, after all, is the day of the Ohio State Pro Day.

The Buckeyes have a pair of wide receivers in this year’s draft, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. While others might prefer Drake London or Treylon Burks, Wilson and Olave might be the kind of play-makers that the Packers are looking for to fit in their offense.

Both players are explosive athletes, with the ability to create big plays in the passing game. Olave is perhaps the better pure route-runner, and has the ability to track the football well on downfield throws. On this play against Michigan State he runs an out-and-up out of the left slot, and after working through the jam attempt from the corner — showing good pace on his route — he then tracks the ball perfectly over his shoulder and makes an incredible catch along the sideline:

Adams is a silky-smooth receiver with impressive skills at the catch point, traits that served him well during his time in Green Bay with Rodgers. Both Olave and Wilson have a foundation of those traits, and the potential to develop them as they embark on their NFL careers. If the Packers address receiver early in this draft, do not be surprised if a Buckeye finds their way to Lambeau Field.

It is hard to replace a receiver such as Adams in the passing game. But this NFL off-season provides the Packers with a number of options, both internally, externally and through the draft. If they were wise, the Packers would add a few different options, whether via trade, free agency and/or the draft, to try and find the best pairing for Rodgers in the passing game.

Giving him a shot at one true last dance, even if it is with a less familiar partner.

