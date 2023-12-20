Best gift ever? Amazon's Fire HD tablet is just $90 (that's 40% off) — get it in time with Prime
=
Looking for easily portable entertainment in a sleek, state-of-the-art package ... preferably something with a bigger screen and heftier hard drive than your phone? Perhaps someone on your Nice list is? Well, happy early Christmas to you, because Amazon has amazing deals on Fire HD tablets that'll arrive in time with Prime.
The latest and greatest HD 10, this handheld comes with everything you need to keep yourself entertained, informed and organized — and at $50 off, it's a steal that the Grinch would be proud of.
Want a table that's custom-made for entertainment? Stream movies, watch videos or play games with an enhanced processor, and enjoy downloaded content for hours on end, thanks to the Fire HD 10's 13-hour battery life. A USB-C port offers easier charging when you need to power up. Oh, and if you simply can't stand commercials, a few bucks more will get you one of these with an ad-free lock screen.
The HD 10 tablet is an excellent option for people who want more than just reading capabilities (though it does make an excellent Kindle replacement, too). Check out all your favorite social media platforms, stream video and more.
"My kids own iPads, and I would prefer this tablet over theirs any day. The images are clear and great quality when watching shows, the volume is amazing and the device is very easy to navigate and use. When reading on this tablet, I feel like it adjusts to lighting needs better than other brands. The battery life is superior to other tablets as well," one user said.
The latest and greatest version of the Fire Tablet gives you 2.4 million pixels, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and other cutting-edge features to streamline your entertainment experience.
Bigger and better than the Fire HD 10, the Fire Max 11 tablet is more like an iPad than any of its previous brethren. You can even get a keyboard case and a stylus pen to go with it, as well as Microsoft 365 Personal. If you want more than just a way to kill time, the Fire Max 11 offers a true productivity machine for a steal.
"In an era where technology seamlessly integrates into our lives, the Amazon Fire Max 11 emerges as a revolutionary device that embraces the true essence of a multimedia powerhouse," one user raved.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
