Get Fired up for these deals, just in time for Christmas.

Looking for easily portable entertainment in a sleek, state-of-the-art package ... preferably something with a bigger screen and heftier hard drive than your phone? Perhaps someone on your Nice list is? Well, happy early Christmas to you, because Amazon has amazing deals on Fire HD tablets that'll arrive in time with Prime.

Want a table that's custom-made for entertainment? Stream movies, watch videos or play games with an enhanced processor, and enjoy downloaded content for hours on end, thanks to the Fire HD 10's 13-hour battery life. A USB-C port offers easier charging when you need to power up. Oh, and if you simply can't stand commercials, a few bucks more will get you one of these with an ad-free lock screen.

The HD 10 tablet is an excellent option for people who want more than just reading capabilities (though it does make an excellent Kindle replacement, too). Check out all your favorite social media platforms, stream video and more.

"My kids own iPads, and I would prefer this tablet over theirs any day. The images are clear and great quality when watching shows, the volume is amazing and the device is very easy to navigate and use. When reading on this tablet, I feel like it adjusts to lighting needs better than other brands. The battery life is superior to other tablets as well," one user said.

Bigger and better than the Fire HD 10, the Fire Max 11 tablet is more like an iPad than any of its previous brethren. You can even get a keyboard case and a stylus pen to go with it, as well as Microsoft 365 Personal. If you want more than just a way to kill time, the Fire Max 11 offers a true productivity machine for a steal.

"In an era where technology seamlessly integrates into our lives, the Amazon Fire Max 11 emerges as a revolutionary device that embraces the true essence of a multimedia powerhouse," one user raved.

