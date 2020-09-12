Finchum disqualified after Xfinity Series' first race at Richmond

NASCAR disqualified the No. 61 Hattori Racing Toyota of Chad Finchum after Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

The rear of Finchum’s Toyota failed post-race height requirements after the Go Bowling 250, a 250-lap event around the .75-mile circuit in Virginia. Finchum had finished 27th.

Also, the No. 13 MBM Motorsports team was penalized by NASCAR since its Toyota dropped an axel on the track, therefore violating Rule 12.5.2.7.4.e of the NASCAR Rule Book. Stephen Leicht’s car chief, Zach Gobble, has been ejected and will miss Saturday’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — the second half of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ doubleheader. Leicht finished 35th in Friday’s race.