Finch Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
·10 min read

  • Takeda to accelerate leadership role in advancing FIN-524/TAK-524 ulcerative colitis development program

  • Topline safety and efficacy data from more than 130 recurrent CDI patients treated with CP101 in open label PRISM-EXT trial expected in H2 2021

  • Continued progress advancing development programs, with clinical data across multiple programs anticipated in 2022

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

“The Finch team has made tremendous progress executing on our clinical development plans and positioning Finch for important data readouts next year from trials evaluating FIN-211 in children with autism and GI symptoms and CP101 in adults with chronic hepatitis B infection,” said Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Finch Therapeutics. “We believe these readouts, as well as the upcoming readout from our open-label trial of CP101 in recurrent C. difficile, will build on the clinical results we have demonstrated thus far with our lead candidate CP101 and highlight the broad potential of the differentiated platform we have built to translate insights from compelling clinical data into novel product candidates. In addition to our current portfolio, we continue to make progress across multiple discovery-stage programs that offer exciting new opportunities to leverage our Human-First Discovery platform.”

Recent Highlights

  • Takeda to Accelerate Leadership Role in FIN-524/TAK-524 Ulcerative Colitis Development Program: In August 2021, Finch announced that Takeda elected to accelerate the transition of development responsibility for FIN-524/TAK-524, a targeted consortia product candidate developed by Finch and Takeda for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The transition will enable Takeda to leverage its expertise in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) throughout the clinical development of FIN-524/TAK-524.

  • Continued Progress Advancing Development of CP101 Programs:

    CP101 for Recurrent CDI: Finch has completed several key trial start-up activities, including the receipt of central IRB approval, for the PRISM4 Phase 3 trial which is designed to serve as the second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI).

    CP101 for Chronic HBV: Building on KOL feedback and existing third-party clinical data, Finch has decided to expand RECLAIM, a planned Phase 1b trial of CP101 in chronic hepatitis B (HBV), from two cohorts to four cohorts. RECLAIM will now evaluate CP101 in four HBV subpopulations including two cohorts of HBeAg positive patients with low and high viral DNA levels respectively and two cohorts of HBeAg negative patients, one on oral antivirals and a second that is treatment naïve. These changes to the trial design are designed to enhance the ability to detect a signal among key exploratory endpoints, including levels of surface antigen, e-antigen, viral DNA, and immunological biomarkers. With these refinements to the trial design and our allocation of available drug supply across our portfolio, RECLAIM is anticipated to initiate in early 2022, with an initial safety readout in the first half of 2022 and topline data from multiple cohorts available in the second half of 2022.

  • Expanded Leadership Team and Board of Directors: Finch appointed Stephen Klincewicz, DO, MPH, JD to Vice President of Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance in June 2021. Additionally, Finch announced in April 2021 the appointment of Susan E. Graf to its Board of Directors.

Key Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

  • Topline 8-week and 6-month data from PRISM-EXT, an open-label trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CP101 for recurrent CDI in over 130 patients, is anticipated in the second half of 2021 and topline data from the PRISM4 Phase 3 trial of CP101 in recurrent CDI is anticipated in the first half of 2023.

  • Topline data from a Phase 1b trial of FIN-211 in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and gastrointestinal symptoms and a Phase 1b trial of CP101 in chronic HBV are anticipated in the second half of 2022.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Finch reported a net loss of $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a net loss of $8.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was largely due to increased research and development expenses, as well as increased costs related to the infrastructure needed to support Finch’s growth.

  • Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $14.0 million, compared with $8.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs, manufacturing related expenses and early asset discovery work. Increases were also due to expansion and development of Finch’s chronic HBV and ASD programs.

  • General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $5.9 million, as compared with $2.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount to support Finch’s operational growth, an increase in business insurance costs and an increase in professional fees to support Finch’s transition to a public company.

  • Finch’s cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 was $168.1 million compared to $99.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Finch expects that the cash and cash equivalents it had on hand at June 30, 2021 will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditures into mid-2023.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In June 2020, Finch announced that CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint in PRISM3, the first of two pivotal trials to support the development of CP101 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. PRISM4, a Phase 3 trial, is designed to serve as the second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent CDI. Finch is also developing CP101 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, and FIN-211 for the treatment of the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Finch has a partnership with Takeda focused on the development of targeted microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the initiation and timing of Finch’s clinical trials and the period during which the results of trials will be available, including specifically the data readouts from a Phase 3 trial in recurrent C. difficile and Phase 1 trials in autism and chronic hepatitis B; Finch’s ability to advance the development of a novel class of therapeutics; Finch’s ability to demonstrate the breadth and potential of its microbiome therapeutics platform; the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of microbiome therapeutics; and Finch’s expected cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Finch’s limited operating history and historical losses; Finch’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Finch’s dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, CP101; the possibility that Finch may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; results of clinical trials may not be sufficient to satisfy regulatory authorities to approve Finch’s product candidates in their targeted or other indications (or such authorities may request additional trials or additional information); results of clinical trials may not be indicative of final or future results from later stage or larger clinical trials (or in broader patient populations once the product is approved for use by regulatory agencies) or may not be favorable or may not support further development; Finch’s product candidates, including CP101, may not generate the benefits to patients that are anticipated; anticipated regulatory approvals may be delayed or refused; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Finch’s ability to maintain patent and other intellectual property protection and the possibility that Finch’s intellectual property rights may be infringed, invalid or unenforceable or will be threatened by third parties; Finch’s ability to qualify and scale its manufacturing capabilities in anticipation of commencement of multiple global clinical trials; Finch’s lack of experience in selling, marketing and distributing its product candidates; Finch’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies; and risks relating to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on Finch’s business. These and other risks are described more fully in Finch’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in Finch’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Finch’s other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Finch undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Human-First Discovery® is a registered trademark of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
(619) 916-7620
laurence@gilmartinir.com

or

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
jurban@berrypr.com
212-253-8881


Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS
ENDED JUNE 30,

FOR THE SIX MONTHS
ENDED JUNE 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:

Collaboration revenue

$

2,830

$

2,237

$

6,383

$

3,849

Other revenue

112

292

Total revenue

2,830

2,349

6,383

4,141

Operating expenses:

Research and development

13,964

8,135

26,939

15,532

General and administrative

5,882

2,574

10,433

4,832

Total operating expenses

19,846

10,709

37,372

20,364

Loss from operations

(17,016

)

(8,360

)

(30,989

)

(16,223

)

Other income

1,847

101

1,839

63

Net loss

$

(15,169

)

$

(8,259

)

$

(29,150

)

$

(16,160

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted

$

(0.32

)

$

(1.02

)

$

(0.95

)

$

(2.03

)

Weighted-average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted

47,379,887

8,069,304

30,798,698

7,968,267


Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

JUNE 30,
2021

DECEMBER 31,
2020

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

168,136

$

99,710

Other assets

82,192

65,628

Total assets

$

250,328

$

165,338

Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)

Liabilities

22,135

28,002

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

233,054

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

228,193

(95,718

)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

250,328

$

165,338


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • S. Korea approves Phase III trial of SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine

    South Korea gave vaccine developer SK Bioscience the green light on Tuesday for a Phase III study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a time of vaccine shortages, when a spurt in infections is fuelling demand. The clinical trial of GBP510, the candidate for the first domestic vaccine, will weigh its immunogenicity and safety against AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference. Three thousand of the 3,990 adults in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine and 990 will get AstraZeneca doses, with an interval of four weeks, Kim said.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • BioNTech says vaccine repeats beat devising new one for now

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BioNTech said that repeat shots of its COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than a billion doses have now been supplied worldwide, was a better strategy than tailoring the product it developed with Pfizer to new variants. The German biotech firm said that offering a third dose of its established two-shot vaccine remained the best response to concerns over waning immune protection in the face of the highly contagious Delta variant, as worse strains may emerge. BioNTech said the more than one billion supply tally as per July 21 was up from 700 million-plus doses it announced in June.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    Chinese regulators approved the initiation of two new clinical studies featuring Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

  • WHO official thinks the COVID-19 vaccine booster debate is all wrong

    WHO official thinks the COVID-19 vaccine booster debate is all wrong

  • Inovio focused on launching global COVID-19 vaccine trial next month - CEO

    In May, Inovio said it would begin the study of INO-4800 in summer this year, after the vaccine candidate was found to be safe as well as well-tolerated and produced an immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial. The company started developing INO-4800 last year, but fell behind rivals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put a part of the U.S. study on hold for more information on the vaccine delivery device.

  • Enlivex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

    Top-line results from Phase IIb sepsis trial expected in Q2 2022Phase IIb trial in severe and critical COVID-19 patients planned for initiation in Q3 2021Initiation of a Phase Ib trial evaluating AllocetraTM in combination with chemotherapy in solid peritoneal tumors planned for Q4 2021Phase Ib trial evaluating AllocetraTM in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors planned for initiation in the first half of 2022 Initiated design and construction process for a new cGMP AllocetraTM manufact

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • J&J's Janssen Denied Data Protection Rights For Ketamine Analog Spravato In Canada, Court Rules 'Not An Innovative Drug'

    The Federal Court of Appeals in Canada ratified a Ministry of Health decision to refuse to provide Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), data protection for Spravato, a ketamine analog approved for depression. Spravato is the first “psychedelic-like” medicine approved for a mental health indication in both the U.S. and Canada. Ketamine and its treatment protocols are effectively laying the groundwork for the development of an infrastructure that could ultimate

  • Just over half of the US is now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 nearly 8 months after the first vaccine was authorized

    US officials are working to push the vaccine and stress its safety amid continued vaccine hesitancy among some Americans.

  • Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

    Key R&D Milestones Achieved Positive topline Phase 3 results for single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553 Protective neutralizing antibodies induced in 98.5% of trial participants Recruitment completed for Phase 2 trial VLA15-221 of Lyme disease vaccine candidate including pediatric age groupRecruitment completed for pivotal Phase 3 trial of inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 Phase 3 topline data now expected early in fourth quarter 2021 Strong financial position

  • BioNTech says has supplied over 1 bln vaccines

    BioNTech and its partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.That's according to the German biotech group Monday (August 9).The supply tally is up from more than 700 million doses announced by BioNTech in June.The company said in a statement it expects to make just under $19 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year - up from a previous forecast in May.That's based on delivery contracts for more than 2.2 billion doses so far.BioNTech's optimism comes after Pfizer last month also raised its forecast for its share of 2021 vaccine sales to $33.5 billion.BioNTech added that it and Pfizer believe a third dose of its vaccine 'has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protection against all currently tested variants of the virus - that includes the highly infectious Delta variant.It does, though, plan to start testing a vaccine adjusted to Delta on humans this month.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Sanofi (SNY) Pompe Disease Drug Receives FDA's Approval

    The FDA gives approval to Sanofi's (SNY) Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa) for treating late-onset Pompe disease.

  • Dr. Fauci Says There Will Be "A Flood" of Vaccine Mandates After This

    Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a chief advisor to President Joe Biden, recently said that he believes Americans will see a "flood" of additional vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to the editorial board of USA Today last week, Fauci predicted that the expected FDA approval would give institutions and governments more leeway to implement suc

  • A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

    When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, s

  • Drugs like fentanyl can be deadly – but so is misinformation about the real dangers

    The absence of credible and accessible information about drugs plays a part in fuelling fake news about them

  • Tony Dungy shows 'ultimate respect' for former rival Tom Brady

    Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy caught up with ex-New England Patriots QB Tom Brady after Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame party on Sunday.