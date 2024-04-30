Finch to have surgery Wednesday; playoff coaching plan uncertain

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is set to have knee surgery Wednesday to repair a ruptured right patellar tendon.

The Wolves open their NBA Western Conference semifinal series in Denver on Saturday, and the team is still figuring out how Finch could help coach from near the bench area, a source said Tuesday.

Finch, 54, will have surgery to repair the injury, which he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Wolves' win at Phoenix on Sunday night as they closed out their first round series. Wolves point guard Mike Conley collided with Finch after Suns guard Devin Booker shoved Conley out of bounds. Conley grabbed Finch to prevent him from falling, but the coach twisted his right knee in the process.

Assistant Micah Nori took over after Finch's injury when Finch needed to be taken off the floor for evaluation.

Following surgery, Finch would likely have his leg immobilized as he begins the rehabilitation process, and he may not be able to watch Game 1 from the front row of the Wolves bench out of caution someone may run into him again.

The team is evaluating all options, a source confirmed, related to where Finch might best be able to sit and communicate with the team from the bench area while Nori may be the standing coach for the Wolves roaming the sideline for the games.

An ESPN report mentioned Finch might stay in the locker room and communicate with the team from there, but the Wolves are optimistic they will be able to figure out a way for Finch to be present near the bench.

The Wolves did not have media availability Tuesday to formally discuss any plans the team might have for how they will handle Finch's injury.

Game 2 of the Denver series is Monday, then there's a three-day break before Game 3 would be May 10 at Target Center.

Finch was carted out of Footprint Center on Sunday night following the Wolves' first playoff series victory since 2004. TNT cameras showed the team going to meet him afterward in a room near the locker room and the team posted pictures of Finch embracing Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.